MadameNoire Featured Video

Underwear can be an afterthought. Those jeans, that blazer, the shoes – women will give a lot of thought to those. But only long after the outfit has been constructed does the matter of different types of underwear come up.

Nobody sees your undies, right? Well, that depends on what you have planned. But, even if nobody besides you will get a peep at those panties, that doesn’t mean these garments aren’t important. They’re the closest item to your body and they deserve your attention. Which might be why National Underwear Day exists. The day pays celebrate these small but important items that create the homage for your outfit. The right underwear can set the tone for your entire day. And according to research from the University of Leicester, it’s not a one-style-suits-all thing. Studies show some women prioritize feeling comfortable over sexy. We think you need a good mixture of undies in your armoire to complement your life. Here are five pairs of undies every woman needs.

Boy Shorts

If you live in a big city with hot summers, then you know that exposed feeling of wearing a short dress or skirt on the subway. Stepping over one gusty metro grate and everybody sees your business. Boy shorts are perfect for wearing beneath flowy skirts and dresses. They provide you coverage if you accidentally have your Marilyn Monroe windy dress moment, and they’re especially comfortable for riding a bicycle in.

Seamless

If you don’t want any visible panty lines beneath your clothing but you’ve sworn off thongs, seamless panties are the way to go. These types of underwear are completely lacking any bulky stitching or itchy seams, they blend in, well, seamlessly, with your curves, never clinging or pinching, creating a perfect silhouette beneath your outfit.

Shapewear

Shapewear can get a bad rap, but shapewear is for everybody and is not just about “looking skinny.” Shapewear simply puts you in control of the shape that you create, and it can be a lot of fun. Every woman with every body type from thin to hourglass to athletic should own some good shapewear underwear. It gives you the freedom to feel confident in different styles of clothing, including ones some fashion leaders traditionally say “aren’t for your body type.” Screw that – shapewear means any clothing you want to wear is for your body type.

Cheekies

Cheekies are the perfect panties to keep around if somebody sees you in your undergarments. And they’re especially useful if you can’t stand a G-string riding up your butt. Cheekies make your butt cheeks look really nice, and still leave a little bit to the imagination. If you are looking for beautiful intimate wear that goes against the mold, MADAMENOIRE lists innovative Black-owned lingerie brands here.

Period Panties

If you haven’t yet experienced a day in period panties, it’s time to make the switch. Unlike pads, these don’t have to be thrown out, so they’re much better for the environment. They’re far more absorbent than your typical pad or tampon. And for those that don’t like the feeling of a tampon or diva cup, period panties feel completely natural to wear. They just feel like underwear. Plus, many can withstand 200 cycles in the wash.

RELATED CONTENT: Rihanna Posts Up In A New Savage X Fenty Lingerie Piece