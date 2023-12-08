MadameNoire Featured Video

The dynamic, stylish and hilarious ladies of Amazon Prime Video’s Harlem are returning to our screens with a third season.

Amazon MGM Studios announced the show’s latest comeback on Dec. 6. The press release didn’t say much about what fans can expect from Season 3’s plot — but it ensured the cast would serve more Dirty 30s realness.

Tracy Oliver, the show’s creator, said fans who enjoyed Season 2 will get an “even juicier Season 3.”

“Harlem has continued to tell outrageously hilarious stories through the perspective of these uniquely special characters. Fans can look forward to more laughs, wit, and cultural commentary from the brilliant mind of Tracy Oliver and the amazing cast,” said Vernon Sanders, the head of television at Amazon MGM Studios. “This critically acclaimed series has been embraced by so many, and it is a privilege to bring season three to our global Prime Video customers.”

Harlem’s leading ladies are Meagan Good as “Camille,” Grace Byers as “Quinn,” Shoniqua Shandai as “Angie,” and Jerrie Johnson as “Tye.” Rooted in Harlem, New York, — often referred to as the “Black Mecca” — the series follows the four ambitious women working to have it all in life: love, career and friendship.

Oliver shared with Bossip earlier this year that Season 2 ended in a cliffhanger.

The show’s latest press release additionally recapped the following:

“In Season 2, after blowing up her career and disrupting her love life, Camille had to figure out how to put the pieces back together. Tye tried to figure out how to make meaningful connections while navigating a nasty divorce. Quinn sought out balance as she rode the emotional roller coaster of life, and Angie looked for luck at every turn as she tried to find her place in the world. Together, the women continued to level up into the next phase of their careers, relationships, and big city dreams.”

The show’s creator previously teased that Season 3 could drop in February 2024.

Harlem‘s Instagram page celebrated the show’s return with a short compilation of snippets from the series shared Dec. 6. Will you be watching Season 3?

RELATED CONTENT: “Meagan Good Shuts Down BBL Comment From Troll, ‘Nah, Homie…I Worked For That Gym Body'”