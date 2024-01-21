MadameNoire Featured Video

If you missed out on your chance to see The Color Purple in theaters, don’t fret. Beginning Jan. 16, fans will have the opportunity to purchase the buzzing musical for early Premium Digital ownership at home.

According to a press release, Blitz Bazawule’s bold new take on Alice Walker’s critically acclaimed novel of the same name will be available for Premium Digital purchase for $24.99 on participating platforms such as Amazon Prime, AppleTV, Google Play and Vudu. Film fanatics also have the option to rent the movie for 48 hours via PVOD for $19.99. Produced by Oprah Winfrey, the film will also be available for physical purchase on 4K UHD, Blu-Ray and DVD on March 12.

The Color Purple, which features a star-studded cast that includes Taraji P. Henson, Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks and Halle Bailey, is already generating Oscar buzz just one month after its successful debut. Film critics and stans are rooting for the musical to earn a gold statue for Best Picture and some are certain Barrino and Brooks will earn Oscars for their stellar portrayals of Celie and Sofia.

Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks earn BAFTA nomination for The Color Purple.

The duo have already received a nod from the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA). On Jan. 18, Barrino and Brooks received a BAFTA nomination for Best Leading Actress and Best Supporting Actress. The huge accolade comes just days after The Color Purple won big at the African American Film Critics Association Awards (AAFCA) on Jan. 15.

On Monday, the musical secured several awards, including one for Best Musical, Best Ensemble, and Best Music. Additionally, Danielle Brooks clinched the title of Best Supporting Actress. The Teyana Taylor-led drama A Thousand and One, Sony’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Netflix’s Stamped From the Beginning were also awarded.

“It’s become a tradition to announce our winners on MLK Day,” AAFCA president and co-founder Gil Robertson said in a statement, according to the Hollywood Reporter. “What a great year for cinema showcasing the vibrant tapestry of Black storytelling, where diversity is not a trend but an imperative. This year’s winners have inspired, challenged, and moved us, and we are delighted to celebrate them and their cultural impact.”

The AAFCA will hold a ceremony for all of the winners on Feb. 21 at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills.

Congrats to the cast of The Color Purple.

