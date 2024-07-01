MadameNoire Featured Video

The Black Excellence Brunch (BEB) teamed up with Netflix during the 28th Annual American Black Film Festival (ABFF) in Miami on Friday, June 14, at Chotto Matte restaurant. The exclusive event honored Andra Day for her powerful lead role in Lee Daniels’ much-anticipated Netflix film, The Deliverance, which is set to hit select theaters on Aug. 16 and premiere on Netflix on Aug. 30.

This invite-only gathering attracted a host of celebrities, including Bevy Smity (TV personality), Cory Hardrict (Beauty in Black), Jonica Booth (Rap Sh!t), Jessie Woo (Dish Nation), Sharelle Rosado (Selling Tampa) and Alexis Stoudemire (Miami Socialite). Attendees enjoyed a curated menu featuring sushi options, chicken and waffles, Japanese pancakes and a variety of colorful cocktails, which added to the upscale atmosphere of the BEB event.

Although Andra Day was not able to attend the BEB event in person due to severe and unusual weather delays in Miami, she did send a virtual welcome to attendees, expressing her gratitude for Lee Daniels and the film. This was followed by an exclusive preview of her role in The Deliverance. The highly anticipated film also stars Tasha Smith, Omar Epps, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Mo’Nique and Demi Singleton.

The Black Excellence Brunch always promises a good time, great food and excellent networking. You can catch the next iteration of the brunch, where founder Trell Thomas will toast to culture’s biggest night during the 2024 BET Awards.

View a recap of the event below.

More about Netflix’s The Deliverance

Lee Daniels directed the film, which was written by David Coggeshall and Elijah Bynum. Daniels, Tucker Tooley, Pamela Oas Williams, Jackson Nguyen, and Todd Crites produced it, with Jackie Shenoo, Hilary Shor, Greg Renker and Gregoire Gensollen serving as executive producers.

The film stars Andra Day, Glenn Close, Mo’Nique, Anthony B. Jenkins, Miss Lawrence, Demi Singleton, Tasha Smith, Omar Epps, Caleb McLaughlin and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor.

The Deliverance tells the story of Ebony Jackson (Andra Day), a struggling single mother who moves her family into a new home for a fresh start. When strange occurrences in the house raise the suspicions of Child Protective Services, Ebony finds herself in a fight for her life and the souls of her children. Inspired by a true story, the film is a genre-defying take on darkness, possession and finding a higher power.

The Deliverance will be released in select theaters on Aug. 16 and will be available for streaming on Netflix on Aug. 30.

For more information and to watch the film, please visit www.netflix.com/TheDeliverance.