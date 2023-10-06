MadameNoire Featured Video

Lil Scrappy had a lot to say about Bambi’s steamy 2013 hot tub “kiss” with Benzino on Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta. In part two of his spicy interview with Carlos King Oct. 3, the hip-hop star recalled the moment he watched his soon-to-be ex-wife get frisky with the music exec on TV.

“I ended up going to jail and rehab. I’m watching TV. She’s coming to the rehab, giving me Black & Milds, coming to talk to me, bringing me Popeyes and shit. And next thing you know, I’m watching her on TV in the jacuzzi. I’m like what the fuck is going on?”

According to Scrap, after the show aired, Bambi tried to downplay her flirty interaction with Benzino. She claimed that she was “just getting girls” for the music exec and their fellow castmate Kirk Frost — who was also present for the sexy hot tub link-up.

“She played me,” the “Head Bussa” rapper told King.

Scrappy said he was shocked in 2020 when Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta released a deleted scene from the 2013 episode, which captured Bambi kissing Benzino in the hot tub.

“When she kissed him, they never showed that part on Love & Hip-Hop. I never seen that part. She was kicking it like he was on her d–k. And when I saw it, I said that’s what people don’t realize. A motherf—r will go through anything to get what they are trying to get.”

The interview took an interesting turn when King asked the Atlanta native if he ever thought Bambi truly “loved him.” Scrap kept it all the way real with the media star.

“The petty side of me wants to say no because you don’t have to love nobody to be with somebody,” he explained. “You don’t have to love nobody to be loyal. You don’t have to love nobody to have babies — all you have to do is have a goal, to be around somebody that long.”

Bambi and the Atlanta hip-hop icon have been around each other for a long time. The couple began dating in 2013 and secretly tied the knot in 2017. The rap star and his soon-to-be ex-wife welcomed three children: Breland, Xylo and Cali.

As previously reported, trouble came knocking on the couple’s door in July when Bambi and the “No Love” rapper threw divorce parties to celebrate the end of their union. It’s unclear if their divorce has been finalized.

During his candid sit down with King, the father of four claimed that he played a vital role in Bambi’s success on reality TV.

“I used to argue with her at the end that if it weren’t for me, like certain shit wouldn’t have happened for her. I’m the vessel that God used,” the artist said.

Using his career as an example, Scrappy thanked mentors like 50 Cent and Ludacris for helping him to achieve stardom. The Love & Hip-Hop cast member told King that Bambi has tried to discredit the help that he has given her throughout her career.

“Everybody worked for their shit, but you had help. Like I don’t want to say don’t bite the hand that feeds you, but don’t disrespect it. If that was the case, then it would have happened a long time before I came into the picture. It would have happened with Benzino,” the hip-hop star said, adding that he was the one who “introduced” Bambi to Love & Hip-Hop producer Mona Scott-Young.

When asked if Bambi was just using him for “clout,” Scrap answered with a subliminal response.

“I don’t know. I didn’t say that. I just explained the situation, the story and how it happened. That’s my story, I’m gonna stick to it. But go back and look at it. Just look at the shit. Look at it before she came in on Love and Hip-Hop. Where she was at? A couple of people knew her for the rap shit. She was in Atlanta and had a whole bunch of women around her.”

King reminded the “Some Cut” rapper that Bambi had a small part in Basketball Wives before her reality TV success took off.

The 39-year-old clapped back, “Okay, so if Scrappy didn’t have nothing to do with nothing, then let’s go back before then.”

Yikes!

This isn’t the first time Bambi’s hot tub canoodling with Benzino has been discussed.

During Bambi’s ocean side spat with her fellow Love & Hip-Hop castmate Shekinah earlier this month, the latter accused the matriarch of “sleeping her way to the top” with Benzino.

In July, Scrappy’s mother, Momma Dee, threw more oil on the fire when she accused Bambi of sleeping with the hip-hop hitmaker.

“Benzino hit it that night. And y’all know I’m not lying,” the 60-year-old said during an Instagram Live session.

Bambi caught wind of Momma Dee’s shady comment and decided to tell her side of the story.

“This was such a fun time … Benzino was always hella cool with me,” the model and rapper penned in a since-deleted Instagram post. “I think y’all just don’t like how he look. I know it’s hard to fathom being able to date without having sex with people … but it’s a real thing.”

Bambi reassured fans that she had never been with “anyone” other than Scrappy on the show. Then, she took a dig at Momma Dee.

“So, I’d never let a b—h with loose teeth or the internet make me feel bad for living my life.”

Ouch.

Watch the full interview with Lil Scrappy and Carlos King below. Thoughts?

