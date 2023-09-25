MadameNoire Featured Video

Bambi and her soon-to-be ex-husband Lil Scrappy aired their divorce woes on Tuesday’s heated episode of Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta Sept. 19. The former also got into an aggressive spat with Spice and Shekinah that almost turned physical.

The Love & Hip-Hop crew’s beautiful trip to the Bahamas went left on Tuesday when Shekinah confronted Bambi over claims that she fasted with Erica Mena when Spice was hospitalized with a sepsis illness in October 2022.

During the group’s oceanside dinner, the hairstylist called the former video vixen “fake” and accused her of lying about her fasting tribute in honor of the dancehall queen.

“Y’all said y’all was fasting for Spice when she was sick, but y’all ain’t fasting to keep these niggas,” Shekinah said as she took a dig at Bambi’s contentious divorce from Scrappy.

The tension between the reality TV stars cranked up when Shekinah alleged that Scrappy saved Bambi from “sleeping her way to the top.”

Pissed off and fired up, the 39-year-old star alluded to the mother of three’s steamy hot tub encounter with Benzino in 2013 when she was filmed getting frisky with the producer. Shekinah wasn’t the first person to stoke the naughty rumor. In July, Scrappy’s mother, Momma Dee, also accused Bambi of sleeping with the hip-hop hitmaker.

Upset by the accusation, Bambi lit into Shekinah, calling her Spice’s “assistant” –and that’s when all hell broke loose. Spice and the hair guru jumped out of their seats and exchanged a few heated words with Bambi before security, and a scary-looking eel cooled things down between the trio.

When Spice and Shekinah left the dinner table, Bambi, 37, broke down over the duo’s vicious attempt to start a “smear campaign” against her.

“Everybody wants to attack me because I’m going through a divorce. Attack the fuck away. Everybody wants to act like it’s my fault that my husband cheated on me and I’m getting a divorce. I’m the reason why my marriage didn’t work to every fucking bitch.”

Scrappy quickly said, “It takes two to get married, and it takes two to get a divorce. I know the real…Nobody is going to see text messages and just go straight off the Richter. They are not going to do it if they really love somebody.”

Before Bambi stormed off, the model said, “This is why we are getting a divorce!”

During a confessional, Scrappy, 39, suggested that Bambi may have “calculated” their divorce.

“How you find out your dude is texting a girl, and then two days later, you are filing for divorce?” the rapper said. “I already knew she wanted to do it because she was treating me a certain kind of way. She knew she set me up for it.”

Bambi and the Atlanta hip-hop icon began dating in 2013. The former lovebirds secretly tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed three children: Breland, Xylo and Cali.

Sadly, trouble came knocking on the couple’s door in July when Bambi and the “No Love” rapper threw divorce parties to celebrate the end of their union. It’s unclear if their divorce was finalized.

During a Q&A session in July, the mother of three confirmed that she had filed for divorce in November – a few months before she began filming this season of Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta, according to a video obtained by 9MagTV.

Things didn’t end in total shambles for the soon-to-be-divorced couple.

Towards the show’s end, the couple had a heart-to-heart and apologized for their steamy argument. Scrappy expressed his regret for breaking Bambi’s heart, and the latter confessed that life hadn’t been easy since she initiated their divorce.

“I will obviously always have some love for Scrappy. It’s been really hard for me. He will always be the father of my kids,” Bambi said while holding back tears during a confessional. “I didn’t want our marriage to end. I wanted our marriage to work out.”

Watch the tender Love & Hip-Hop moment play out below.

