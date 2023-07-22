MadameNoire Featured Video

Lil Scrappy was having a field day at his divorce party on July 20, but the rapper’s celebration rubbed some people the wrong way on social media.

On July 20, the “No Problem” rhymer took to his Instagram stories with videos that captured him partying it up with friends at Atlanta’s Penthouse Sports Bar to celebrate his recent divorce from Bambi.

In one video, the Love & Hip-Hop reality TV star smoked a blunt as he panned the camera to show his entourage and a few hot girls partying it up with him in VIP during the soiree. “My divorce,” the rap star captioned the clip. In another flick, Scrappy, who looked like he had smoked a thousand blunts at this point, twirled the camera around to show some of his friends smiling and dancing as they cheered him on. A group of bottle girls stormed into the club with liquor and bright sparklers. One held a sign that read, “To Scrappy TCE, we back outside,” as family and friends crowded around the newly divorced rap star.

Scrappy’s mother, Momma Dee, and his rumored girlfriend, Diamond, were also present during the celebration.

Fans called Lil Scrappy out for throwing the divorce party.

We got to admit the party looked pretty corny, and some social media users echoed similar sentiments on Twitter and Instagram. Netizens on the bird app thought it was “weird” for the rap star to be having a divorce party so soon. One Twitter user noted how it was pretty shady to see Diamond celebrating the Georgia native’s split from Bambi.

A few concerned fans on Instagram pleaded with the rapper to make things right with Bambi for the sake of their children.

“A husband’s place is with his wife and kids. Your marriage is worth salvaging,” one user wrote. “It’s wrong. Leave the public out of your business and go back home to your wife and kids. Y’all look beautiful together. I love The Bam and Scrappy. Folks don’t need to hear your problems, your struggles or your business.”

A second Instagrammer penned, “Boy, go sit down somewhere. Cause this what HURT looks and sounds like!”

Another concerned user chimed in, “Stay inside. Fam ain’t nothing in those streets. Get low-stack chips and stay out of the way!”

Divorce in the Black community is no laughing matter.

We agree! Ain’t nothing out here in those streets for you, Scrappy! Divorce isn’t something to celebrate since marriage rates quickly dwindle in the Black community.

According to BGSU, the Black community has seen some of the highest divorce rates compared to other races. In 2018, the divorce rate soared to 30.8%. The Hispanic divorce rate trailed behind slightly at 18.5%, while the white divorce rate comprised almost half the Black divorce rate at 15.1.% The study found that finances and a lack of commitment were among the top reasons Black married couples parted ways.

Notably, Black women are the only group among other races with several divorces higher than the marriage rate. In 2018, there were 31 divorces among the Black population and 17.3 marriages per 1,000 people. According to the report, “the share of ever-divorced Black women was 38.9% per 1,000 married women in 2016, compared to 34.4% for Whites, 13.9% for Asians, and 33.7% for Hispanic-origin women.”

Black adults also make up the largest share of the never-married group. According to the data, 79% of 25-29- year-old Black women and 18% of 55-year-olds were never married as of 2016.

So Scrappy, consider yourself a part of a rare breed. Why not try and make it work? There’s also a double standard here. Scrappy, a whole father, gets to celebrate his entire divorce online, but if Bambi were the one throwing the party, do you think people would be so quick to praise him? We highly doubt it.

What do you think? Are you giving Lil Scrappy’s divorce party the mega side eye?

