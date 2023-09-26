MadameNoire Featured Video

Tiffany Haddish said good things about how her ex, Common, put his dingaling to work in the bedroom.

The Girls Trip star reflected on the intimate details of her ex when co-host of The Morning Hustle, Lore’l, claimed that she’d heard Common had a “smedium” sized package. Haddish didn’t confirm or deny the musician’s dick size, but she noted that he always treated her well regarding sex.

“It was nice to me,” the comedienne said of Common’s dangling member. “To me, it was good. To me, I liked it.”

“I done moved on quite a few times. Quite a few times,” the Like A Boss actress added, regarding her post-split sexcapades.

The comedienne-actress said she’s currently having fun in the dating pool and looking for a “small business owner” to treat her right.

Haddish also revealed that she prefers men with smedium packages and is opposed to those packing too many inches.

“I don’t want to hurt the next day, you know what I’m saying? I don’t want to be dilated 5 cm just cause I got with someone too big for me,” she emphasized.

In an interview with The Washington Post, published in July, the starlet claimed that her and Common’s split “wasn’t mutual.”

“It was more him saying, ‘I think this relationship has run its course.’ And I was like, ‘Okay. Like you gonna be a 50-year-old single man? Okay.'”

While the breakup may not have been on her terms, she still fondly described the former couple’s bond as “the healthiest, the funniest relationship I’ve ever had.”

“It’s where I felt safest out of all the relationships I’ve ever had,” she added.

After over a year of dating, Haddish and Common’s breakup made headlines in November 2021.

Rumors of their coupling surfaced in late 2019. Earlier that year, the two stars met on the set of The Kitchen, in which Haddish starred alongside Melissa McCarthy and Elisabeth Moss.

At the time of their split, a source claimed the two were “too busy for a serious relationship” and “never in the same city together.”

Common said the couple’s breakup was “mutual” in a December 2021 interview with Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee. The “Go” artist claimed he and the comedienne “came to the understanding” about what would be best for them in the long run.

“To still continue to love each other and be there for each other is to not be in a romantic relationship because we won’t be able to give to that. I don’t want to be one foot in, one foot out,” he said at the time.

The Chicago rapper is now reportedly romantically linked to singer and talk show host Jennifer Hudson. In August, the latter called the rapper “a beautiful man.” Read more on that below.

