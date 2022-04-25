MadameNoire Featured Video

Tiffany got candid about what she’s looking for when swiping through potential matches on dating apps during a recent guest appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

After Meyers highlighted that the award-winning actress is single again, Haddish said, “Yes, I’m back out in the streets.

“It’s interesting… it’s an adventure. You know I’m all about adventure,” she continued. “I’m back on the dating apps. I put all my requirements in my profile.”

Haddish shared her most important necessities are that her matches have a good credit score, so she knows they’re “responsible,” and good hygiene because she “can’t stand bad breath and funky armpits.”

“I been attracting a lot of hip hop kind of guys and I don’t mind them wearing jewelry. But if you own a bunch of diamonds but you don’t own no land, that’s a problem for me,” Haddish said. “Land, then diamonds. ‘Cause where does the diamonds come from? The land. So own the land, then get the diamonds. I got diamonds ’cause I got land.”

The Girls Trip has been single since she and rapper Common broke up last November after over a year of dating.

At the time, a source close to the former couple shared that their split stemmed from the lovebirds being “too busy for a serious relationship.”

Both Haddish and Common were open about their love for one another throughout their romance.

For example, in Dec. 2020, Haddish shared dating Common was the first time she’d been in a relationship with someone who didn’t want her to dim her light.

Then, on the heels of his first anniversary with the comedienne, Common explained in July 2021 why he thought he’d “evolved” through dating Haddish and become a better man.

