MadameNoire Featured Video

Jennifer Hudson just fueled the speculation that she and Common are dating.

The talk show host didn’t deny that she and the rapper were an item as she left Beverly Hills’ Il Pastaio Italian restaurant July 31. When paparazzi said that the two Chicago natives made “the cutest couple ever,” Jennifer tellingly responded, “Thank you.”

The Respect star coyly discussed her and the rapper’s bond elsewhere in her brief encounter with TMZ. She looked incredulous when the paparazzi blatantly asked her to confirm any dating rumors.

The singer quickly noted that “Rumors say a lot of things.”

“But he’s a beautiful man. I will give you that. That’s for certain,” she said about Common.

Regarding whether she and her speculated secret lover would ever bless their fans with a musical collab, Jennifer said, “It’d be dope to see two Chicagoans together, but I don’t know about that. We’ll see.”

The dating rumors about the duo have made headlines for about a year.

Variety announced in May 2022 that Jennifer, 41, and Common, 51, were co-stars set to play husband and wife in a Stefan Bristol action-thriller called Breathe. MADAMENOIRE reported in late July of that year that a source said the co-stars were “cozy and flirty” during a dinner at a Philadelphia restaurant named Vedge.

The witness alleged that the two celebrities spent the night doing “lot of cuddling and giggling.”

The musicians’ Instagram accounts haven’t spilled any juicy details on whether they’re romantic.

Jennifer’s most recent mention of the “Go” rapper was back in March for a “Happy Birthday” post. She posted a photo of her and Common sharing a close side hug. In her caption, she referred to him as “one of the brightest lights, [and] a Chicago and hip hop legend.”

The rapper congratulated the singer in September 2022 “on the birth of The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

“You looked amazing up there. So Pure. So True. And really, really moving. And above all, so Chicago! YES, YES. Chicago move on 4ever! Blessings!” he wrote about the show’s first episode on the day it debuted.

Jennifer isn’t yelling, “My man, my man, my man” just yet. Regardless, she and Common are both beautiful to look at — so they’d make an equally gorgeous couple. Read more speculation about the Breathe co-stars’ romance below.

RELATED CONTENT:“Folks Think Jennifer Hudson And Common Are Dating On The Low”