Jamie Foxx’s name is back in the headlines after gossip columnist and podcaster A.J. Benza shared unsubstantiated rumors about what caused the entertainer’s mysterious medical woes.

Benza brought up Foxx after he said he “lost a few friends” who died after they got vaccinated against COVID-19. The Fame is a Bitch podcast host said he hadn’t believed last month’s news that reported Foxx’s health was on the mend since the actor’s unexplained hospitalization in April.

The podcaster shared that he’s dug around for details on what ailed Foxx and whether it was related to the vaccine.

“I had somebody in the room who let me know that Jamie had a blood clot in his brain after he got the shot. He did not want the shot, but with the movie he was on, he was pressured to get it,” Benza claimed. “What I found out from the man in the room was that the blood clot in the brain caused him at that point to be partially paralyzed and blind.”

Newsweek has since labeled Benza’s claims about Foxx as “unverified.”

The outlet emphasized that there’s no public evidence Foxx’s medical issues were related to the COVID-19 vaccine or that the actor was left partially blind and paralyzed following his vaccination.

Regarding possible side effects after getting the COVID-19 vaccine, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention says , “ Adverse events (serious health problems) are rare but can cause long-term health problems.”

The national public health agency highlighted that serious health complications related to the vaccine “usually” occur within six weeks after undergoing vaccination.

The most common symptoms post a COVID-19 vaccine shot are usually mild and may be the same as those one would experience when they get the flu. In addition to undergoing fatigue, muscle pain, chills, fever and other symptoms, one may have redness, swelling and pain at the sight of their shot.

Regarding potential blood clots, it’s safer to get the vaccine than to get COVID and not be immunized, according to a study published in the National Library of Medicine in April 2022.

“It should also be noted that although there is a connection between blood clots and COVID-19 vaccination, statistics and data have provided cogent proof that the occurrence of blood clots in COVID-19 is up to 10 times more common than the vaccines’ injection.”

