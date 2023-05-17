MadameNoire Featured Video

The latest update on Jamie Foxx’s mysterious and ongoing health ailment is a positive one.

The multitalented performer checked into a Chicago-based physical rehabilitation center in late April, according to TMZ. The outlet described the health spot as the country’s “top physical medicine and rehabilitation center.”

The facility reportedly focuses on treating a variety of intense physical traumas. Patients may receive care relating to “stroke recovery, traumatic brain injury rehab, spinal cord injury rehab and cancer rehabilitation.”

A source who informed TMZ said that Jamie is “recovering well.”

The singer-actor’s family spent quality time with him May 13 and May 14. Photographs from the weekend highlighted that Jamie’s daughters, Corinne and Anelise, as well as the latter’s mother, Kristen Grannis, were all in attendance.

Snapshots of Kristen showed her on the health facility’s premises with Mother’s Day balloons and a bouquet of red and white roses. Anelise pulled up with her guitar.

Jamie checked into an Atlanta hospital for an undisclosed illness April 11.

At the time, Corinne referred to her father’s ailment as a “medical complication.”

A month later, she updated fans about her father’s well-being and dispelled rumors that his health had dwindled.

On Instagram May 12, the Dollface star said Jamie had been out of the hospital “for weeks.” She claimed that the Oscar winner even played pickleball the day prior.

The latest update on Jamie’s health is compounded with headlines that announced the new TV series he’s scheduled to star in with Corinne.

We Are Family will be a guessing game show wherein non-famous relatives will perform duets with a celebrity family member, according to Deadline.

“[The set] will feature a studio audience entirely comprised of 100 contestants playing through multiple rounds of clues and gameplay to win up to $100,000 each by correctly guessing which celebrity the performer is related to before they are revealed.”

“WE ARE FAMILY coming 2024!🎶👨‍👧 The Foxx Family is headed back to our home on @foxtv & we can’t wait for this new show! 🦊📺,” Corinne posted May 15.

Jamie and Corinne already star as the fun-filled father-daughter hosting duo of Fox’s musical game show series, Beat Shazam.

Corinne described working with her dad as a “blessing” when she chatted about her career with MADAMENOIRE in a 2021 interview. Read everything the actress had to say below.

