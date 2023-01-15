MadameNoire Featured Video

Like the flu, the COVID-19 virus mutates. That means new strains develop that aren’t as responsive to existing vaccines or immunity in previously infected individuals. However, there is one new strain that has caught experts’ attention because of the warp speed at which it is spreading. To give some idea of the reach of this strain, many have started to call it “the Kraken.”

The official name of the Kraken is XBB.1.5. It’s the strain responsible for the highest percentage of current cases, and jumped from representing two percent of cases to 27 percent in a matter of one month, according to the CDC. So, what do you need to know about this new strain in order to keep yourself and your loved ones safe? Here’s what we’ve learned so far.

It’s A Descendant Of Omicron

The XBB.1.5 is a descendant of the omicron strain and is said to contain parts from several other strains. Experts say it has a specific mutation that makes it exceptionally good at evading immunity – both from vaccines and from previous infections. It’s better than other strains at binding to cells and replicating, which is why it’s able to spread so quickly.

Like with omicron, if you catch XBB.1.5, you’ll be contagious for one to two days before symptoms appear and for up to several days after the onset of symptoms. It may also take up to five days after exposure for symptoms to appear.

Naturally, many individuals are wondering if having been previously infected with a different omicron strain could provide immunity against XBB.1.5. Experts say that if your prior infection was more than several months ago, you are at risk of catching XBB.1.5 as your immune response will have since declined.