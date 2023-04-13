MadameNoire Featured Video

Multi-hyphenate Jamie Foxx is “on his way to recovery.” His daughter Corinne Foxx shared on Instagram that he experienced “a medical complication” Tuesday, April 11 that required immediate care.

In the post composing of only a brief description of the scary incident, Corinne did not divulge into much detail on what exactly her father was recovering from, but did express how the 55-year-old was aware of how “beloved” he was and “appreciated” the prayers towards his healing. The Foxx family also included their desire for privacy as they remain dedicated to their patriarch’s wellness.

The medical incident occurred while Foxx was filming Back in Action while in the Atlanta area. The comedy action film, co-starring Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close, was set to wrap shooting this week for a future premiere on streaming giant Netflix. Details of the plot are being kept in the dark, though there were images leaked of Foxx in a sports jacket coaching a girls soccer game while filming in the southern city, according to Variety. In regards to the completion of the project, there is no word as of yet when production will resume.

While Corinne’s statement did not allow for comments, the post did shake the online community. The news became a trending topic on all platforms within hours of the announcement.

The Grammy-winner’s spokesperson spoke to CNN voicing the same sentiments regarding his hospitalization, telling the news outlet that there was “Nothing more, at this time, than what was posted.”

The Django Unchained star is very close with his family, co-hosting Beat Shazam! on FOX as a father and daughter duo with Corinne. The game show’s sixth season is set to debut in May.

In the meantime, Jamie Foxx and his loved ones remain focused on his improved health and wellness.