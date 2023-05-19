MadameNoire Featured Video

So-called rapper Blueface went head-to-head on social media with a stripper who accused him of flying her out to Los Angeles only not to show up.

An Instagram account that keeps up with Blueface drama (for some reason), House of Blues, posted all of the receipts.

OnlyFans user and exotic dancer under the Instagram name “Caramel The Barbie” took to her Instagram Story to write, “I will never let another n***a fly me out again. Idc how big of a celebrity you are f**k that s**t!”

She then posted receipts of text messages between her and Blueface, 26, to show that they had planned a while ago for her to come to Los Angeles. A text from the 26-year-old indicated he asked her to only come during weekdays and not the weekend.

Caramel The Barbie agreed to book a flight for a Tuesday (May 16), and they decided to keep things confidential. When the day arrived, the woman checked into the hotel Blueface allegedly paid for and waited.

Text screenshots showed Blueface asking if the stripper was there and reportedly told her to take a video of her in the hotel room. Blueface commented under House of Blues’ post, “Told da bih; I’m omw– not even on my way,” evidently proud of his douche ways.

He then reposted House of Blue’s post about him abandoning the woman and wrote in the caption, “I can’t make this shit it up. Free trip on blue.”

The dancer, who allegedly lives in Atlanta, said she would’ve kept her mouth shut about the situation if Blueface hadn’t put on a facade that he purposefully flew her out to Los Angeles to ghost her.

“N***as want you to ‘keep it confidential but ain’t comin’ [with] enough hush money,” she wrote on her Instagram story over a screenshot of her texts with Blueface. “I was [going to] keep my mouth closed until he pulled this sheisty ass move.”

She believes he didn’t show because Chrisean Rock came home early from her trip to Washington, DC, for Baddies auditions.

“Of course, he no-showed. Who wouldn’t when they have a crazy pregnant b***h that like to burn up plaques all down his back,” she wrote. “He knew he couldn’t come up with an excuse to leave from around her smh. Little do y’all know, I was supposed to come last week while she was in DC for the Baddies auditions, so yeah, stop playing on my top.”

She then stated if he had intentionally stood her up, he only showed how “evil” he was.

Blueface took to his Instagram Story to tell his side of the story.

“Look, the bitch blowing up a nigga’s phone, like, ‘Where you at? I can’t believe I came all this way. This the worst trip ever. You really going to do this?’ I hit her with this…Baby, you know I’m a businessman. You is not in the business. I’ll squeeze you in when the results is in. No lies told. That’s what I told the b***h.”

Businessman? He means disrespectful and toxic n***a with a terrible rap career, who calls women b***hes and needs baby mama drama to keep him relevant.

In another video, Blueface claimed he didn’t have time to pull up on the stripper he paid money to see because she wasn’t on his “to-do list,” knowing damn well all he does is smoke blunts, talk shit on Live and fail at his music career.

Social media users began to take sides, with some blasting Blueface for his heartless action and claiming he lost since he wasted his money and got nothing in return. Others criticized Caramel The Barbie for agreeing to the trip, knowing Blueface’s track record with women.

“That’s her fault. You see how Blueface treats women all over the internet. Why would you think he gonna treat you different? I’d never give that man my number.”

“You legit got two beautiful girls fighting for you in front of the world, and it still not enough smh.”

“He childish asf, but she knew that already…who in their right mind trying to link with Blueface? Be fr smh!”

While Blueface paid for the hotel room, he allegedly reimbursed her for the plane tickets through Cash App.

This nigga has nothing to offer except a dirty stick between his legs, yet he has two women who constantly fight over him, Chrisean and his baby mama Jaidyn Alexis. And he is still messing around on them.