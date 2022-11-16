MadameNoire Featured Video

Blueface was recently arrested for attempted murder, TMZ reported.

Footage obtained by the outlet captured police tackling the “Thotiana” rapper outside of Lo-Lo’s Chicken & Waffles in Las Vegas. In the video, Blueface can be seen sitting on a bench, staring at his phone as a group of undercover officers swarm in on him and slam his body into a wall.

After subduing the rapper on the sidewalk, police yank the 25-year-old Hip-Hop star up and place him in handcuffs. Judging by the video, it looks like the arrest was an undercover operation.

Witnesses on the scene told TMZ that six to eight officers were parked in unmarked cars prior to the chaotic arrest. The rapper’s on-and-off again girlfriend, Chrisean Rock was also present and looked confused when officers began taking Blue away.

Blueface was arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred on Oct. 8

Shortly after the incident, cops revealed that they were executing an open warrant for his arrest. The California native is facing some hefty charges for his connection to a shooting that occurred near Las Vegas Boulevard and Sunset Road on Oct. 8, authorities said in a statement.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, some of the charges include “felony attempted murder” and the “use of a deadly firearm or tear gas.” The rapper is also facing an additional charge of discharging a gun into a house, building, vehicle, or craft, the outlet noted.

Blueface was booked at the Clark County Detention Center.

Chrisean Rock says she’s “riding and sliding” for Blueface no matter what

This isn’t the first time Blueface has been tied up in legal trouble. The Blue Girls Club creator was arrested earlier this year for carrying a loaded gun during a traffic stop in Hollywood, The New York Post reported. In 2019, he was also arrested for possessing a loaded unregistered gun.

Shortly after the news made headlines, Chrisean Rock took to social media letting fans know that despite what happens, she’s riding with her man no matter what.

“Stop playing with me! Everybody that keeps saying this is a sign to leave, what the f**k is you talking about?” the young influencer said.

“Ni**as never left me when I went in. I’m going to court tomorrow and that’s all that matters. He’s coming home… I’m riding and sliding,” she added.

This story is still developing.