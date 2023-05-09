MadameNoire Featured Video

Blueface took to Twitter to share his side of the story after Chrisean Rock’s devastating revelation on May 6.

The 26-year-old YouTube sensation fired off a round of incendiary tweets explaining that love didn’t live there anymore, he never wanted their unborn child and was over their tumultuous and toxic relationship.

“The bih knew what time it was when she clocked in,” he wrote on May 7.

Not wanting any parts of Chrisean’s storyline, he made it clear that he didn’t care about her tears, referencing the Baltimore native going live on Instagram and having a crying session in front of fans.

As Chrisean carried about the “Thotiana” rapper not wanting her, Blueface wrote, “You ain’t no victim; you a volunteer on SY.”

In a video another person posted on Twitter, Chrisean took a very public stance toward their breakup and opined that Blueface was an excellent father to his children. Still, because they lived together, he was painting a different picture than what was actually occurring.

The California native called her delusional.

In a petty move, Blueface retweeted an old video of the 23-year-old reality star flaming his children’s mother, Jaidyn Alexis. It gave very much chickens coming home to roost.

“Why the fuck you wanna have a child with somebody, who ain’t just putting his dick in you, bro,” Chrisean said. “I’m just saying. Ya feel me? Like…that’s just me. Like saying he slipped up, that’s nutty. Man, go get that abortion, bro.”

Calling his unborn child’s mother a tirade of bitches and addressing her vitriol in the video, Blueface wrote, “Bih said she don’t want to be like my other baby momma, but she finna be my other baby momma how stupid can a bitch be?”

On May 9, seemingly addressing all the points she made in her Instagram post, the amateur boxer detailed how he didn’t want the baby and that a judge should not force him to pay child support.

“I pay all my taxes, judge. Ima good nigga. I got 2 kids no child support ever filed cuz I take care of my kids. But this victim- playing hoe gone manipulate you, judge. She got me, bro. Don’t let her get you. She still got time to end all of this on cryp,” he penned, referencing Chrisean’s option to still have an abortion.

Blueface also retweeted a January post that announced that he was no longer with the reality star.

His final tweet read, “A bitch will say anything for a convenient sob story.”

Chrisean subbed him in a tweet.

Social media users tweeted their opinions on the public breakup and Chrisean’s pleas to work on their turbulent relationship.

Even Blueface’s mama entered the chat. Ironically, she offered to help Chrisean care for the child if it was his.

On May 6, the 23-year-old artist took to Instagram and bared her soul.

“Sheesh. I’m 20 weeks already, but when I see the face of what was growing inside of me, I had to pray the fear away of being a mommy. I’m currently documenting with @thezeusnetwork, and it’s super overwhelming because this pregnancy was planned, but now he doesn’t see a future with me anymore,” Rock wrote, referencing her unborn child’s feelings about moving forward with her.

She explained her revelations with her newfound fame, her love life and what she describes as the “bad thoughts” that come with it all.

“I don’t want to be Rock anymore. I don’t want to be famous. I fucked up. I should have stayed in school,” she wrote.

We hope the pair find peace.