Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha’s 10th anniversary milestone will be celebrated in “secret” and out of the public eye — just like the couple’s wedding.

Kerry Washington briefly chatted about the couple’s upcoming anniversary while at the Los Angeles premiere of her new show, Unprisoned. The actress, who rarely speaks about her private life, coyly avoided sharing details while speaking with Entertainment Tonight.

“I do have an incredible husband,” Washington, 46, said at the premiere. “Do you remember how secret my wedding was? How private and secretive it was? That’s how the anniversary is gonna be too!”

Kerry Washington On Her Marriage To Nnamdi Asomugha

Washington and Asomugha had a “top-secret wedding” in June 2013, according to PEOPLE. The couple shares two children, an 8-year-old daughter and a 6-year-old son. They also care for Asomugha’s 17-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

As the cover of Marie Claire’s 2023 Identity Issue, the actress shared that her bond with Asomugha helps keep her grounded in the most authentic version of herself.

“I’m in my immediate truth with [him],” she told Marie Claire. “Those mirrors are important because they help me get back to myself.”

Thicker than Water, the actress’s first book, drops this September. The 300-page memoir promises a rare and “intimate view” into Washington “as an artist, advocate, entrepreneur, mother, daughter, wife [and] a Black woman.”

Readers will turn pages through a chronicle of Washington’s upbringing and into her life as a sought-after star. A synopsis for the book notes that the actress reveals things about her childhood traumas, extraordinary mentors and her career’s growth. The book will also explore how she connected with her truest self when she “crossed the threshold into stardom and political advocacy.”

Unprisoned streams exclusively on Hulu starting March 10.

