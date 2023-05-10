MadameNoire Featured Video

Social media users applauded Da’Naia Jackson for stepping into herself months after her estranged husband announced he filed for divorce and after the internet slammed her appearance.

Most people likely remember the viral video of disgraced relationship coach Derrick Jaxn admitting to having affairs outside his marriage in 2021. Da’Naia sat beside him in the video and held his hand as a supportive wife.

Viewers couldn’t bypass that Derrick’s physical appearance was camera-ready while Da’Naia appeared to have rolled right out of bed with her bonnet. The 33-year-old received much backlash strictly for her appearance.

Now, the internet commends Da’Naia for genuinely seeming happier and blessed instead of stressed, which reflects in her social media photos.

A Twitter user named Dr. Kia Moore brought positive attention to Da’Naia and her new sense of self by tweeting and gawking at photos of her from Instagram.

One of the photos comprised her donning a burnt orange sleeveless top, blue jeans and a blue fedora with a matching-colored purse in her hand.

The Neighborhood Talk shared the tweet, and commenters couldn’t agree more.

“She was always beautiful…she was just stressed.”

“She put the bonnet down and picked the fedora up! I’m here for it.”

“Y’all be forgetting she was a hot girl before she married him. She is just finding her way back.

“Glad she took that helmet of salvation off.”

The holy roller’s glow-up and light is extending further. She has even secured a new gig, offering saints and sinners the Holy Girl Fashion Box.

“Introducing Da’Naia Jackson’s Holy Girl Fashion Box! An unlimited rental subscription service that makes it easy to wear NEW looks all month long without any commitment. From seasonal strapless to statement pieces, rent endless styles that fit your mood – try your first month FREE now,” she wrote on Instagram on Monday.

The mess with Da’Naia and Derrick commenced in 2021 after a woman named Candice De Medeiros came forward on Unwine With Tasha K and alleged she had an affair with the relationship guru. They’ve known each other since 2009 through Twitter.

De Medeiros knew Derrick and Da’Naia were married, but he had her under the assumption that they were separated. So, a romantic relationship ensued, with the two of them having romantic weekend trips and getting intimate in the house he and Da’Naia lived in. De Medeiros would ultimately learn that Derrick was lying and living a double life.

Following the cheating rumors, the Jacksons released a YouTube video elucidating the circumstances. Derrick conceded to the liaison, and Da’Naia proclaimed she left him after learning of his extramarital activities but returned due to detecting a “change” in his mentality.

Viewers disapproved of her wearing a bonnet during Derrick’s confessional, suggesting she should’ve ensured she looked presentable before filming.

Da’Naia clapped back, calling her bonnet a “helmet of salvation.”

“I did not come here to play games and to play dress up,” she declared. “I came here in my battle suit. I came here on the battleground covered in the blood of Jesus…You see a bonnet, I see the helmet of salvation. You see an army green shirt, I see the breastplate of righteousness. I see the belt of truth, the sandals of peace, the sword of the spirit, which is the word of God, and the shield of faith.”