Derrick Jaxn is known for his enlightening views on relationships that he shares on YouTube, his books and social media. His perspective is one that is quite respected, but that might be changing soon. Jaxn, who has been married for four years, is now being exposed by a woman who claimed to have an affair with him. A woman named Candice De Medeiros reached out to vlogger Tasha K and opened up about the affair she said she had with Jaxn.

On Unwine With Tasha K, De Medeiros said she has known Jaxn since 2009 after getting acquainted over Twitter. De Medeiros claimed that Jaxn flew her to Miami, Florida for a romantic weekend in July 2020 for his birthday. During that weekend, his wife was allegedly in Colorado with her family. De Medeiros said Jaxn told her that he was separated from his wife. De Medeiros, who lives in Orlando, said the next time they spent time together, she went to his home in Atlanta, Georgia. She said she saw moving boxes in the home so she couldn’t help but believe his claims that they were separating and believed she was moving out.

Once he told her they could only communicate on Snapchat, she became suspicious and began to ask more questions about the status of his marriage. She said he then told her he didn’t plan on being with his wife and they had already tried to reconcile and it was unsuccessful. De Medeiros said that Jaxn told her: “I’ve done stuff in the past. She hurt me. I hurt her. I cheated on her and even till this day she doesn’t know.”

She said after that conversation, she found that she was blocked on all social media a few days later. Tasha K also claimed that a woman came to her two years ago and forced her to get an abortion, so these cheating allegations aren’t new to her.

During the conversation with Tasha K, De Medeiros went on to described what his home looks like, being intimate with him and more. Watch below.