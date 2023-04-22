MadameNoire Featured Video

Well, this certainly wasn’t on our bingo card for 2023. DaBaby sujggested he was willing to do a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion after his nasty falling out with the rapper in 2021.

On April 20, TMZ caught up with the “BOP” rhymer while he was driving in Beverly Hills, and he offered a few brief details about his current relationship status with the Houston hottie.

When asked if he would be open to a collaboration with Megan on a new album in the future, the North Carolina native flashed a goofy smile and said, “Would I do a new album with Megan Thee Stallion? Absolutely, Meg. Get at me, you know I’ll do a song with you.”

Play

Then, the TMZ reporter asked if he had spoken to Tory Lanez since his shooting conviction in December 2022. DaBaby responded, “Nah, it’s hard to speak to him,” but he noted that he was “cooler than a fan” with the Toronto native.

“I’m cool with everybody. Spread love. Spread joy,” the “ROCKSTAR” rhymer added.

Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby’s friendship turned sour after his collab with Tory Lanez.

We doubt that Megan will be hitting up DaBaby to collab on a new album, especially after he tried to embarrass the hip-hop star during her very public and turbulent shooting trial with Tory Lanez.

After the Daystar rapper was accused of shooting Megan in the foot following their 2020 roadside dispute, DaBaby collaborated with the 5-foot-3 emcee on a corny song called “SKAT” in 2021. The single led to friction between him and Meg.

Before the insensitive collab, the “WAP” rhymer and the father of four appeared to be on good terms. They teamed up to churn out hits like “Cash Shit,” “Cry Baby” and “Nasty.” But things turned sour between the duo after DaBaby formed an alliance with Lanez.

On Twitter, Meg called out the rapper for his “strange” behavior when the song dropped.

In a response tweet, DaBaby claimed that he had “no bad energy” for the star. He thought that they were on good terms since they had spoken about the issue in “private.”

The beef between the two rappers did not stop there. In 2022, the “Suge” artist destroyed his friendship with the Grammy-winner when he claimed that he slept with Megan on his track “Boogeyman.”

To make matters even worse, DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, alleged that the incident happened the day before Thee Stallion was shot by Tory Lanez in July 2020.

“You play with me, that shit was childish / The day before she say that Tory Lanez shot her, I was fucking on Megan Thee Stallion / Waited to say this shit on my next album / Hit it the day before too / But I kept it playa, I ain’t say nothing ’bout it,” he rapped.

Megan Thee Stallion details her healing journey in a new op-ed for Elle magazine.

DaBaby’s ingenuine request to collaborate with Thee Stallion went viral just days after the “Savage” rapper published an emotional op-ed for Elle magazine where she detailed her healing journey since Lanez’s conviction.

“As I reflect on the past three years, I view myself as a survivor, because I have truly survived the unimaginable,” Meg penned.

She described the pain and “humiliation” she experienced after the case became the topic of public scrutiny and how she overcame the challenge of having her “name and reputation dragged through the mud” for “the entire world to see.”

At one point, the criticism and doubt about her assault story became unbearable.

“For years, my attacker laughed and joked about my trauma. For years, my attacker peddled false narratives about what happened on the night of July 12, 2020. For years, my attacker tried to leverage social media to take away my power,” Megan continued. “Imagine how it feels to be called a liar every day? Especially from a person who was once part of your inner circle. It never crossed my mind that people wouldn’t believe me.”

Ultimately, Meg “knew the truth and the indisputable facts would prevail.”

And DaBaby is still trying to resuscitate his career.

RELATED CONTENT: DaBaby Features Megan Thee Stallion Lookalike In ‘Boogeyman’ Video