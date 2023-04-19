MadameNoire Featured Video

Megan Thee Stallion needs closure for the harrowing ordeal she’s been through after being shot in the foot by Tory Lanez.

On April 17, Lanez and his lawyers met in a Los Angeles courtroom for a hearing about his motion for retrial regarding his and the “Anxiety” rapper’s legal battle. Los Angles County Superior Court Judge David Herriford scheduled his decision on whether the court will proceed with the Canadian musician’s motion for May 8.

Herriford ordered Lanez’s attorneys, Jose Baez and Matthew Barhoma, to file their supplement for their motion by May 1. Prosecutors will have until May 3 to respond.

Legal affairs journalist Meghann Cuniff took to Twitter April 17 to share news from the courtroom.

Prosecutor Alexander Bott is on the record saying, “We want to make sure that Megan gets closure as quickly as possible.”

“She wants to put an end to this chapter of her life,” the deputy district attorney added.

Cuniff shared her detailed account of Monday’s court date via a lengthy Twitter thread.

Baez and Barhoma filed Lanez’s motion last month.

The “Say It” singer’s legal team claimed that evidence presented against him and witness statements were biased in the musicians’ shooting trial.

In December, a Los Angeles court convicted Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, for his involvement in the shooting of the “Tramuzine” artist, born Megan Pete.

The court convicted Lanez of three felony counts. The crimes included assault with a semiautomatic handgun, carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. A judge has yet to sentence the Canadian musician.

Pete addressed the the public and private impacts of winning her trial against Lanez in an essay Elle published April 18.

The rapper doesn’t want to call herself “a victim.” Instead, she considers herself a survivor of the trauma she’s endured — being shot by some she trusted, losing her best friend and being the subject of public humiliation.

Pete candidly opened up about how the July 2020 shooting mentally impacted her. The rapper recalled becoming depressed. She said she didn’t know what to rap about anymore, or if people even cared whether she did.

“It never crossed my mind that people wouldn’t believe me. Still, I knew the truth and the indisputable facts would prevail. I had worked way too hard to reach this point in my career to let taunts deter me. When the guilty verdict came on Dec. 23, 2022, it was more than just vindication for me, it was a victory for every woman who has ever been shamed, dismissed, and blamed for a violent crime committed against them.”

Elsewhere in her essay, Pete highlighted the assumption that Black women victims don’t “appear” as though they need help.

“So many times, people looked at me and thought, ‘You look strong. You’re outspoken. You’re tall. You don’t look like somebody who needs to be saved.’ They assumed that, per preconceived stigmas, ‘I didn’t fit the profile of a victim,’ and that I didn’t need support or protection.”

