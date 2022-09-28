MadameNoire Featured Video

DaBaby continues to antagonize Megan Thee Stallion. On his new single “Boogeyman,” he ran his mouth and claimed he slept with Megan Thee Stallion the day before Tory Lanez allegedly shot her in her foot in July 2020. With the release of the video for the single, he continues to pick at her by casting a lookalike in a starring role.

The video, which is based on Nightmare On Elm Street, follows a group of eager teenagers as they enter an abandoned basement in order to summon the boogeyman, played by DaBaby. As soon as the lyric about sleeping with the “Her” rapper comes up, the Megan Thee Stallion look-alike has an embarrassed reaction to being exposed.

If you haven’t heard, as soon as “Boogeyman” starts DaBaby raps:

You play with me that s*** was childish The day before she said that Tory Lanez shot her I was f****** on Megan Thee Stallion Waited to say that s*** on my next album Hit it the day before too But I kept it player, I ain’t say nothing ’bout it Had her pretty boy, boyfriend tweeting me, ready to die ’bout the b**** like a coward I told you n***** don’t play, now you gone have to handle me I poked the motherf****** bear, I’m an animal

Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby were once two peas in a pod when they were on the rise in the rap game. They created bangers like “Cry Baby” and “Cash S***” and left us anticipating more collabs. But once DaBaby brought out Tory Lanez during his Rolling Loud set, their friendship was dead. It was at this same performance that Lanez violated the protection order against him where he was ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Thee Stallion.

This apparent determination to embarrass Megan Thee Stallion is a bit confusing. She saw DaBaby as a friend and was clearly hurt when he performed with Lanez an hour after her at Rolling Loud. This even led to a Twitter spat between them and her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine. DaBaby hasn’t said he why he felt the need to expose Megan but it feels very unnecessary.

DaBaby’s star dimmed a bit after he made homophobic comments during Rolling Loud. He has been booted from headlining gigs and added to the Mt. Rushmore of gay-bashing rappers. He also lost fans and was deemed a “narcissist” after he humiliated Dani Leigh on Instagram Live while she was caring for their newborn daughter. He’s gone from being one of Hip-Hop’s rising stars and latest sex symbols to an utter disappointment.

Is he trying to create a scandal in hopes of gaining back his star power while bullying Megan Thee Stallion in the process? This egregious move shows a lack of integrity and far from keeping it player.

Watch the “Boogeyman” video below.