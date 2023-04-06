MadameNoire Featured Video

Twitter users have mixed emotions about returning to African hair braiders in a world of Instagram hairstylists, poor customer service and pricey deposits.

User @titibug kicked off the conversation by explaining how returning to African hair braiders has simplified getting her hair done.

“I started going back to the Africans for braids and ain’t paid a deposit or got a ‘hey boo’ text since.”

“The frustration from IG stylists and their three page rule books has swept the nation,” @titibug added in a follow-up tweet. “The girls just want their hair done & quality service.”

The Twitter user’s observations scored over 1 million views and 27,000 likes since it was shared March 31.

Black women chimed in to the post replies and share their experiences with African braiders. They also asked questions about what to expect. Fellow Twitter users responded with helpful tips about navigating a trip to an African braiding salon or the reasons why they opted against it. One person wanted to know if it’s required to show up to the salon with your hair already blow-dried. Others wondered if patronizing African braiders is smartt for those wanting to keep their edges and stay headache free.

Elsewhere in the conversation, several users pointed out how referring to hair braiders from the motherland as “the Africans” is a problematic generalization.

Regardless of who’s doing your hair, it’s worthwhile to know your hairstylist as a person outside of them providing a service. Opinions on what to expect when going to an African braiding shop varied — but the conversation reminded many people of their options.

Peep the conversation surrounding hair braiders below.

