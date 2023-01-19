MadameNoire Featured Video

Another day, another social media debate.

Online users defend the “preference” to wear braids to the club after a Twitter user alleged “the girls” on TikTok said they wouldn’t.

“The girls on TikTok are saying they won’t go to the club if they have braids in. Y’all are so anti-Black it’s not even funny,” the tweet read. “That Bold Hold is seeping into y’all brains I swear. Here they go with the ‘Braids make me look like a kid’ excuse in the quotes.”

The TikTok post at the center of the controversy shows a woman in a red lace front wig saying her friends should know she’s not going clubbing if she has braids in.

The conversation about the TikTok debates if it’s anti-Black and whether braids or wigs are better for a night out, according to Its Onsite:

Twitter users fueled the dialogue by posting photos of themselves slaying braided hairstyles in the club.

“Speaking about braids,” one person tweeted, “Best hairstyle for the club if you ask me! You can have fun and not look crazy when the light hit you.”

Similarly, another said, “It’s WILD that the anti-braid propaganda is so strong b/c it’s VERY rare that a wig doesn’t look at least a LIL crazy.”

“I’d rather have braids then worry if my wig is coming up,” a user chimed in.

Another Twitter user joked that some women don’t like wearing braids to the club because they don’t want to end the night with a bald spot.

“They probably the ones that’s always getting into it with someone in the club… So they scared that someone going to pull their braids out. The bald spots be a MF… they don’t want to risk it.”

People should consider not policing how others leave the house based on their own individual preferences. Leave your comments on the debate below.

