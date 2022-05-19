MadameNoire Featured Video

Tiffany Haddish is a figure of beauty in braids in her most recent cover story.

In a new feature for Byrdie‘s latest Digital Issue, the beloved comedienne and actress rocked three hairstyles that slay.

Haddish dons her signature short blonde hair on the cover and shows growth from the shaved head the actress debut in July 2020.

“Baby, best feeling I ever felt in my whole entire life,” the actress told Byrdie about those first few days with her shaved head. “The most sensations I ever felt. The most alive I ever felt. And then I was jealous of every bald-headed man I’ve ever seen.”

Haddish’s second look was the cover story’s most dramatic. It was a corn braided hairdo that fell just past the star’s shoulders that were adorned with cowry shells and beads.

Los Angeles-based hairstylist Ray Christopher worked with protective hairstylist Brea Nicole Ervin to achieve the vision for the braid look. Both stylists praised one another for achieving Haddish’s look in posts shared on Instagram.

Haddish’s isn’t alone in rocking stellar ancestral braid styles — peep these eight notable celebrities who wear braided crowns.

Brandy

It’s no secret that Brandy is considered the queen of braided hairstyles in Hollywood.

“The Vocal Bible” has been rocking braids since she hit the scene in the early 1990s, and her love affair with the look has continued since in virtually every version imaginable.