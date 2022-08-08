MadameNoire Featured Video

August 8, 2022 marks the third annual National Braiders Day.

Braids are globally a staple hairstyle — and those who do them are highly regarded for the cultural stronghold they maintain.

Tracing back to 3500 B.C., hair braiding provides a service and a sense of community, especially for those in the Black and African diaspora.

National Braiders Day serves as an “opportunity for reflection, advocacy, education, and celebration” regarding hair braiding and the hairstylists that do them, according to National Today.

As the outlet pointed out, National Braiders Day is important because “braiders are often not treated with the same respect others in the cosmetology fields receive and are burdened by overbearing regulation.”

Some ways one can celebrate National Braiders Day include patronizing the business of a local braider and further educating yourself on the holiday, the cultural significance of braids and laws that defend braiders’ rights.

RELATED CONTENT: “Synthetic Hair Irritated My Scalp And Almost Made Me Quit Braids. This Black-Owned Hypoallergenic Option Changed Everything.”

Stasha Harris, Nai’vasha Intl, Kim Kimble, Susane Oludele, and Debra Hare-Bey are only a few well-known hairstylists and braiders continuing to showcase dope braids on their major platforms.

“Expressions and styles have changed, but braiding patterns have remained the same,” celebrity hairstylist Larry Sims said in conversation with Byrdie. “In today’s culture, braids are adorned, worn, and praised in many different ways. Men and women who wouldn’t have worn them previously now embrace them. Women are approaching the braiding style in different ways. From clean lines to braids that are organic and messy. Women are taking on a fresh approach to coolness.”

Peep some more dope braiders down below.

Juhmai Lumpkin

Shani Crowe

Lacy Redway

Kendra Garvey

Mimis Braids

Hairology by Bri Monae

Ancestral Strands

RELATED CONTENT: “Tiffany Haddish Rocks Stunning Braids In New Cover Story And 8 Other Celebrities With Braided Moments”