Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams has strong opinions on who should shake up the hit Bravo series’ cast.

The Pursuit of Porsha author emphasized bringing back “the core” and supplementing the cast with fresh faces. Her picks of RHOA alums and current cast members who should be on the show are Phaedra Parks, Kandi Burruss, NeNe Leakes, Kenya Moore, Kim Zolciak and Drew Sidora.

“And then I would bring in some fresh blood. I think they need a shake up,” Porsha said while guest hosting on The Breakfast Club.

Noting that the newbies should be “younger people,” Porsha said, “I just feel like [the cast needs] fresh blood and bringing back some of the older people.”

Porsha Williams’ RHOA Cast Picks

The Go Naked Hair founder provided commentary on each of the women she’d like to see on RHOA in the future. She highlighted that Kandi is a “staple,” NeNe is “legendary” and that Kenya adds to the show’s “magic.” Porsha also mentioned that she’s unsure how Phaedra’s return would work since the latter was recently cast on Bravo’s Married to Medicine.

Porsha starred on RHOA for nine seasons, from 2012 to 2021. After her departure, the reality TV star and radio personality had a spin-off series on Bravo called Porsha’s Family Matters. The latter series depicted the mother of one as she tried to blend her family with that of her now husband, Simon Guobadia, and that of her child’s father, Dennis McKinley.

“After ten life-changing, gratifying, incredible years, it is finally time to begin my next chapter,” Porsha said in a statement announcing her RHOA exit. “Next season, I will not be returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise. This was a difficult decision to not only make, but also come to terms with. It’s one I have put a lot of thought into and because of that, I know it’s the right one.”

Porsha stars in the third season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, which premieres on Peacock March 23.

