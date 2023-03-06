MadameNoire Featured Video

Bravo will be documenting the fresh divorce of Drew Sidora and her soon-to-be ex-husband Ralph Pittman on the forthcoming season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

According to the Daily Mail, this week, camera crews touched down in Atlanta to film the couple’s divorce process, even though filming for the 15th season ended in January. Sidora and Pittman will both reportedly record a confessional detailing what led to the dissolution.

The former Disney star’s fellow RHOA castmates Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss and Sheree Whitfield will also share a few comments about the split, according to the outlet.

On March 1, fans of the reality TV stars were shocked when news of their divorce made headlines. As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, Sidora, 37, filed a divorce petition to end her nine-year long marriage with Pittman Feb. 27, an hour before Pittman filed his divorce docs. The My Mind Music CEO marked the couple’s separation date as Feb. 19, whereas Sidora cited Feb. 23.

Both Sidora and Pittman filed their divorce petitions in Gwinnett County, Georgia.

The Step Up star’s petition stated that there was “no chance of hope of reconciliation” and both parties claimed that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.” Pittman has requested joint legal and physical custody of their two children, while Sidora has reserved the right to “additional ground for divorce” if the couple can not amicably settle their differences in court. She’s also seeking primary custody of their two kids.

Drew Sidora accuses Ralph Pittman of infidelity, theft and mental abuse

Sidora’s shocking divorce petition made several eyebrow-raising claims about Pittman’s behavior. The actress accused the entertainment consultant of being a “serial cheater” throughout their marriage. She also claimed she could not tolerate his “continued blatant disrespect and mental abuse any longer.”

In an updated petition filed shortly after, Sidora alleged that some of the women who Pittman cheated on her with sent over screenshots of the inappropriate “sexts” he would often send. Sidora also claimed that Pittman had been aggressive and physical with her on more than one occasion. The reality TV star grew scared when he grabbed a phone out of her hands last month, causing it to fall and break, according to her petition. Pittman allegedly shouted that he could snatch the phone because he pays the bill for the device, BOSSIP noted.

The Game star also accused the music exec of stealing “a large sum of money” from her account. Now, Sidora is considering whether to move her kids back to Chicago out of safety concerns. The couple certainly has a lot to unpack on this forthcoming season of RHOA.

Sidora and Pittman jumped the broom in August 2014 and welcomed their son Machai a year later. The soon-to-be former spouses also share a daughter named Aniya, who they welcomed in 2018. Sidora and Pittman co-parent 11-year-old Josiah, the actress’s son from a previous relationship.

