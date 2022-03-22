MadameNoire Featured Video

Kandi Burruss is standing her ground on the possibility of Phaedra Parks returning to the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and what that’ll mean for the singer-songwriter’s future on the show.

Kandi recently reiterated that she’ll issue a hard pass on continuing to be one of RHOA‘s mainstays if Phaedra ever re-joins the Bravo show’s lineup of successful ladies in Atlanta.

“I just don’t think that she and I need to interact,” Kandi explained as a guest on TMZ’s It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper podcast. “I let her do her thing, and when they decide to do that, then, you know.”

“It’s not even about making nobody make a choice, because she’s on other shows or whatever,” the singer-songwriter said of Bravo executives not needing to decide between the two women since Phaedra’s been cast in other reality TV shows since the latter’s RHOA exit after Season 9.

Regarding the rumors of Phaedra’s return that often swirl, Kandi emphasized, “I don’t know what she wanna do, we ain’t talk.”

That was before the former Xscape bandmate additionally shut down the possibility of her and Phaedra making amends, because she feels the situation between her and Phaedra is simply “not fixable.”

“I just finished Season 14. When it comes out that’ll be thirteen seasons for me,” Kandi further highlighted.

“I said as long as they [Bravo] rocking with me I’ll rock with them because I’m still able to do other things I’m passionate about,” she said on how long she’ll be on RHOA. “So it’s not like it’s stopping me from doing anything else.”

This isn’t the first time Kandi’s said she’d leave RHOA if Phaedra came back onto the scene, so we’re not surprised she feels the same way.

Longtime fans of the popular Bravo series will recall that the two became close friends after Phaedra joined the cast in Season 3.

Unfortunately, things between the two soured when Phaedra claimed Kandi was unsupportive during her divorce from Apollo Nida, and Kandi argued Phaedra hadn’t been the most attentive friend either.

The tensions came to a head at the RHOA Season 9 reunion when it was exposed Phaedra was behind lies Porsha Williams spread that claimed Kandi and her husband Todd Tucker had a sex dungeon and planned to drug and rape Porsha.

Even though Phaedra — the forever iconic self-proclaimed Southern Bell — is sorely missed by many RHOA fans who enjoyed her sharp tongue and on point shade, no one can fault Kandi for being firm on her decision to leave the show if she ever returned.

