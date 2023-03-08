MadameNoire Featured Video

Nia Long’s latest selfie is scorching up Instagram users’ screens.

The You People actress posted a smoldering photo of herself while on vacation in Japan. She’s surrounded by steam as she poses for her selfie in what seems to be a heated pool or hot spring.

“In my element 🇯🇵😘,” Long captioned the snapshot. She added, “An ice cream and a foot soak. Life is sweet 😘 🇯🇵,” underneath a separate post.

Social Media Reacts To Nia Long’s Steamy Selfie

Instagram users fawned over Long in the comments of her latest selfie. Yaya DaCosta said, “Just gorgeous,” and Saweetie left a series of heart emojis. “Over 50 Where tho?!!!! Yassss Black Queen!” and “You know what you be doin Nia! 😩” others praised.

Many social media users used the snapshot’s comments section to highlight how Ime Udoka’s cheating scandal messed up the basketball coach’s decade-long relationship with the actress. The former couple’s split was confirmed in December 2022 — months after news broke about Udoka’s “improper intimate relationship” with a Boston Celtics staffer.

“Yeah I know that man screaming internally looking at this… because my God,” one commenter wrote under Long’s selfie. “I don’t know what homeboy was thinking, but this is the biggest fumble in Black history 🔥🔥🔥,” a user named willzway added.

RELATED CONTENT: “Cam’ron Jumps In Nia Long’s DMs And Gets Crickets”

Long said she wants to “enjoy the moment” and avoid getting into another relationship anytime soon in a cover story for The Cut.

“For the last 22 years, I’ve been pouring out. But at a certain point, you’re like, ‘Woo, I’m looking a little tired,'” she admitted. “Even if I can’t see it, I can feel it. So I try to pour into myself and let everyone know this is a ‘do not disturb’ period.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Nia Long Is ‘Single AF’ But Has Her ‘Eye On One Person'”