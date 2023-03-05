MadameNoire Featured Video

Chrisean Rock and Blueface found themselves in the hot seat talking about their highly publicized relationship during a recent episode with Hotboxin with Mike Tyson.

The former heavyweight champion did not hold back on controversial questions, especially asking about the couple fighting each other.

During the interview, Tyson asked Blueface if he it when Rock beats on him, VIBE reported.

“Nah. It’s kinda weird, honestly. It’s like a weird situation to be in, it’s like you wanna fight, but it’s like … I don’t know,” Blueface said.

Tyson, 56, offered advice about his past experience of domestic abuse to the couple.

“Me and my wife used to fight, but we stopped fighting,” Tyson revealed. “Once we stopped drinking, we stopped fighting.”

As the conversation continued, Tyson said that “he was an idiot” for getting into altercations over “jealousy.”

Hopefully the advice resonates with the couple who has a long history of tumultuous and often violent arguments.

Chrisean Rock says she knows the displays of physical violence between her and Blueface aren’t appropriate — at least when they’re in public.

The two both agreed that they are working on addressing their issues to be better for each other.

