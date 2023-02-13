MadameNoire Featured Video

Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s chaotic romance hit another bump in the road on Super Bowl Sunday.

The Zeus reality stars aired their dirty laundry after Chrisean Rock posed for a photo with Rick Ross Feb. 12 at Super Bowl LVII. In a screenshot of text messages shared on Twitter, Chrisean made Blue’s alleged reaction to the photo public.

The “Thotiana” rapper was seemingly disapproving of his on-again-off-again girlfriend’s selfie with the MMG music mogul.

“Could never be my bitch,” Blue texted Chrisean underneath the photo of her and Ross.

Blue added that it’s okay Rock is new to the music industry and excited about meeting other artists however, she’s not the type of woman to be by his side.

Chrisean defended the photo by letting Blue know her interaction with Ross was innocent in her texts back. She said Ross wanted to take a picture with her while she was waiting for a car to pick her up. She also accused Blue of inviting girls who jumped her to his birthday party and letting them “shake they a*s” on him.

“I’m at the Super Bowl running into ppl. Not even trying to trigger u or seem like a weird bitch,” Chrisean tweeted along with screenshot of texts. “I’m really dat famous. ppl go out they [way] for a pic…. Just chill n focus on making money stop da evil sh*t stop fr.”

Chrisean Rock and Blueface

The couple’s latest spat comes after a long history of tumultuous and often violent arguments between the two musicians.

Blue swiftly denied paternity and requested a DNA test after Chrisean revealed she’s pregnant last month.

