The physical violence between rapper Blueface and his girlfriend Chrisean Rock continues.

Chrisean was arrested on Sunday night after she punched Blueface several times in the face at a bar in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The incident is the second public display of violence the couple has showcased in less than a month.

Police shared that they apprehended Chrisean over “misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct,” according to TMZ.

Blueface Reacts, Chrisean Is Released

Blue reportedly addressed the incident and called for Chrisean’s release on his Instagram Stories.

“Free Rock,” he said with a laugh.” We ain’t gonna ever make the same mistake twice. She hit me this time. Security took her, police took her — what could I do? She hit me with a banger. I ain’t even do nothing. She’ll be alright.”

Chrisean was released on Aug. 22 and posted a clip of herself on her Stories with a message that read, “My last time going in cuffs.”

“I really ain’t mean for da night to end like dat,” she added in another post.

“Basically, we good, we having fun. But I see something out the corner of my eye and I snatched the phone,” she recalled, giving her account of how the incident escalated. “I run away and read what’s in the phone. He approached me and he tried to get me by my braids. So I just — [mimics punching Blue]. You feel me? Like don’t touch me.”

“Then — that’s pretty much it…. Oh and he wanna break up now,” Chrisean added.

“This n—- is texting a white lil snowbunny,” she alleged. “Talking about ‘Where are you at?’ And it’s not even just that. It goes on to the messages with [other women]… Hennessy had me on one.”

