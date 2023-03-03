MadameNoire Featured Video

If it were up to actor Jay Ellis, it would be a matter of time before HBO’s hit series Insecure is revived.

The actor discussed whether Insecure could make a comeback while speaking with E! News on the red carpet of the African American Film Critics Association Awards. Ellis said, “One hundred percent. I think with a little bit of time. These characters — we saw a lot of life, we saw a lot of growth. I think they need to live a little bit.”

Despite his opinion, Ellis mentioned that creator Issa Rae had the biggest say regarding Insecure’s future.

“You gotta ask Issa, man,” he said on a potential revival of the show. “She can give you that answer. If I tell you yes, then she’s going to call me tomorrow and I’m going to be in a lot of trouble.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Issa Rae Shut Down Pregnancy Rumors When Her Loved Ones Got ‘Out Of Hand'”

Ellis shared that he’d absolutely reprise the role of his character Lawrence “when the time is right” if he’s ever asked to return to an Insecure set. He also revealed that cast members — series regulars and guests — are in group chats with “a lot of memes being sent back and forth.”

RELATED CONTENT: “‘Insecure’ Cast Bids Farewell To The Show With Emotional Goodbye Posts”

The Future of Insecure

Rae coyly said, “There’s a chance for everything,” when previously asked about the possibility of an Insecure spinoff. The Hollywood multi-hyphenate’s popular HBO dramedy captivated viewers for five seasons with its Black millennial POV, dynamic characters and layered storylines.

Insecure‘s finale aired in December 2021 to the heartbreak of its cast and many fans. Read more about the show’s ending down below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Social Media Shares Memories And Farewells After The Season Finale Of ‘Insecure'”