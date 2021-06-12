MadameNoire Featured Video

We aren’t the only ones that are not okay over Insecure bidding farewell to our televisions.

Throughout this week each star of the show has been giving goodbye speeches once they were done with their last day of filming. The tears, long hugs and throwback posts of their time together has shown us that they were not just co-workers, but good friends. June 12, 2021, marked Issa Rae’s last day and she made sure to share her bittersweet feelings via social media.

“Today is my last day shooting #InsecureHBO. Said goodbye to some of my favorite people on Earth, on and off screen, this past week,” she captioned a video on Instagram. “Never imagined all the doors this would open. Forever grateful to those who paved the way for us to do us.”

Yvonne Orji, who plays Molly, shared an emotional post as well along with a video of her giving a teary-eyed speech.

“Last night we said goodbye and God Bless to, not only Molly, but also to our fearless leader, @the_a_prentice,” she wrote. “We cried a river, group-hugged, ate cake & popped multiple bottles. I’m gon’ miss the heck outta these beautiful people. This wasn’t just a show with some co-stars that I HAD to work with. This was a family that I was privileged to grow with, learn from, and do life with. As we each move on to other projects, we know that we’ll always have this moment, this experience, these last 6 years.”

Natasha Rothwell kept her post short and sweet with the caption, “If I could go back in time and tell her what’s in store for her, I wouldn’t because she wouldn’t f*cking believe it..,” under photos of her first and last day on set.

Wade Allain-Marcus, who plays Derek DuBois, also posted a lengthy tribute not only to Insecure, but also to grown-ish, after he directed his first episode of the show.

“A series of serious faces… This week i said my final goodbye to Derek Dubois on @insecurehbo and directed my first episode of television on my other home show @grownish — For the last 3/5 years these two shows have deeply and profoundly changed my life. They’ve shaped me, embraced me and given me such an incredible foundation for the way forward. It can’t be a coincidence that their two covid seasons, long, treacherous and with mad PPE, are ending in the same week. I’m forever indebted to these two show families. The people. The words. The images. Armed with those memories, I’m hyped to forge out and create new s***.”

Seales also posted on her last day of filming and reflected on her experience on the show.

“From Diva to DuBois–onward and upwards!,” she captioned her brief video. “All my to love to those who brought love into these last 6 years.”

Insecure is such a gem for the millennial generation. It brilliantly depicted the ups and downs we go through with dating, finding the right career path, work relationships and of course our friendships. We are sad to see it go because there aren’t many Black shows that articulate our experience. With Rae’s HBO deal, we are certain that Insecure won’t be the last show that she creates that speaks our language.