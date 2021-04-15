MadameNoire Featured Video

Folks were downright crushed to learn that Issa Rae was ending “Insecure” after this fifth season. With so few Black shows that speak to our particular generation, it was sad to watch this one go. Still, Issa Rae has said time and again that she “never wants to overstay her welcome” and she knew from the onset of the show, that it would only last this long.

Still, it might not be entirely over for the characters we’ve grown to love. During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight’s Nischelle Turner asked Issa if there was a chance that there could be an “Insecure” spinoff.

Issa said, “There’s a chance for everything.”

It’s not necessarily a commitment but there is some hope.

Right now, we do know that season five is coming. And after the way season 4 ended, we need some answers. For those who watching, you now that the finale ended with Lawrence (Jay Ellis) telling Issa Dee (Rae) that he and Condola (Christina Elmore), the woman he was dating earlier in the season, is pregnant with his child. After these two fought their way back to one another, a child is not something they needed to contend with in an already new and fragile relationship.

But that’s the way it’s panned out thus far.

Rae confirmed that season 5 will include more than its standard eight episodes. The cast is currently filming the season now, a feat that has not been easy in the midst of COVID.

“It’s a struggle. It was and still is a struggle. I feel so thankful that we’re able to work and we’re actually able to shoot this season because we had a lot of false starts. We were supposed to be shooting way back in September and that just didn’t happen. And obviously in L.A. as you know, we’ve been the epicenter and so even just coming out of that was a challenge. But when people ask if shooting the season is bittersweet, I say it’s mostly sweet and the only bitter part is the fact that COVID is in place because it just doesn’t allow us to fully immerse ourselves in the experience and each other and you know, properly saying goodbye,” she explained. “And it sucks to go out like that during this, but things feel a little more optimistic. You know, I’m almost fully vaccinated, I’m hyped!”

Rae obviously didn’t share any spoilers. She did share that she’s “satisfied” with the ending. But she also knows that because she that way, it doesn’t mean everyone else will share the same sentiment. ‘

“We will not be able to please everybody but I’m happy.”

Although this is the end for “Insecure,” we’ll still be seeing a lot more of Issa’s work as she’s signed a five-year deal with WarnerMedia. She has a new comedy coming up called “Rap Sh*t,” set to debut in February.

We’ll be watching.

You can watch Issa’s full interview with Entertainment Tonight, here.