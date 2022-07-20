MadameNoire Featured Video

Issa Rae recently recalled having to shut down rumors that she was expecting to her mother and sister after the public’s speculation got “out of hand.”

The Hollywood multi-hyphenate and Insecure star discussed how the conversations went down in her feature as TODAY‘s first-ever digital cover story.

“My sister sent me a screenshot of my mom texting her an article like, ‘Did she tell you … Are the rumors true?’ I was like, ‘What?!'” Rae said, speaking on pregnancy rumors about her that swirled in March.

“[My sister] was like, ‘Not Mom believing in gossip!'” the actress continued. “I was like, ‘But she texted you and she didn’t even ask me!'”

Setting the record straight, Rae said: “I’m like, ‘Mom, a pregnancy… you really think that I would hide a grandchild from you? That you’ve been begging for?!'”

“So I had to say something, because it was getting out of hand,” the star reflected.

Rae shared with the outlet that in hindsight, she now laughs at the rumors and her mom’s belief in them.

Issa Rae On Keeping Things Private

Rae has infamously remained pretty private about her personal life, despite her significant fame.

Still, the actress shared in July 2021 that she tied the knot with her longtime love, Louis Diame.

While speaking with TODAY, Rae shared that she has no plans of changing her social media strategy anytime soon.

“There’s an expectation people have that you need to keep up with their lives on social media, and it’s like, ‘No, you’ve got to talk to me,'” Rae said, adding, “Maybe if I have a child I’ll feel like, ‘Everybody needs to see this thing!’ I don’t know!”

