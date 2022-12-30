MadameNoire Featured Video

Besides the going to trial over the July 2020 shooting with Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion has been involved in a battle with her label 1501 Entertainment. She has been fighting to be released from her record label contract that she signed when she was first starting her career. During the last hearing in the case, she walked away with a small victory.

A judge denied 1501 Entertainment’s motion for her project Something for the Hotties to be declared less than an album, Rolling Stone reported. They were asking for a pre-trial ruling that would deem that the project was not an album and therefore did not fulfill her contractual obligations to the label. The Harris County judge denied the motion, which means Megan Thee Stallion will have her day in court.

“Pete should be allowed her day in court to present evidence and testimony to the jury demonstrating that she has done all that was required of her in the delivery and release of her albums,” a court filing read.

Megan Thee Stallion Wants Her Last Two Releases To Be Considered Albums That Fulfill Her Contract

1501 Entertainment wants the project to not be considered an album because it includes previously released music and therefore “failed to follow the proper approval procedures.” The “Plan B” rapper’s court docs read that even though some of the songs are available on platforms like YouTube, the material was never distributed for sale until Something for the Hotties was released.

“If there is any ambiguity around the term ‘previously-unreleased,’ it should be reserved as a question of fact for the jury,” a Dec. 19 opposition paperwork read.

In August, Megan Thee Stallion filed an amended complaint asking that her latest album Traumanize be declared an album that has fulfilled her contract with the label as well.

Megan Thee Stallion wasn’t asking for monetary damages at first but is now requesting $1 million in damages.

