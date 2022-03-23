MadameNoire Featured Video

Megan Thee Stallion

Source: Jabari Jacobs / Phony Ppl

Megan Thee Stallion hasn’t taken her foot off the gas in her legal battles with her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment. In case you missed it, a few days ago Megan took to Twitter to express her displeasure with the label and their efforts to counter-sue the artist.

1501 Certified Entertainment is suing the rapper and claiming her last album, “Something for Thee Hotties,” was not an album and that she needs to record more songs to essentially earn more money for the label. Megan was enraged and Tweeted:

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

According to TMZ, Megan had originally sued 1501 Certified Entertainment back in February, to declare that her summer record fully satisfied her contract. She then went on to say that the label has not paid her a dime since 2019. Questioning the purpose of the countersuit in the first place, especially if the label’s team signed off on the album to be released.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

However, according to a statement posted by Pitchfork, the hottie’s contract stated that she needed “at least 12 new master recordings of her studio performances of previously-unreleased musical compositions” and in addition to the label’s permission prior to the drop of the album. The contract required that the duration of the album be at least 45 minutes, which she exceeded by two seconds.

1501, contended that because the track list includes multiple interludes, YouTube freestyles, and “archival material,” the total runtime of new recordings is only 29 minutes. Therefore, accusing Megan of breaching their contract.

According to Pitchfork, both sides did reach a deal, but Megan’s team failed to file the necessary documentation and then later “denied the existence and enforceability of that Settlement Agreement while accepting benefits under it.” 1501 then filed a petition to enforce the provisions of the agreement and dismiss the litigation. Shortly, Megan’s team dismissed the suit and promptly filed a new one.

With Megan Thee Stallions’ on-going legal matter with Tory Lanez she briefly responded to a tweet suggesting the artist show evidence of her injury regarding the altercation in December.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Houston Hottie then tweeted how she was tired of constantly being pinned as the “bad guy”,

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Lastly, she tweeted:

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Megan’s attorney Brad Hancock commented, “This is yet another absurd attempt by 1501 to disregard Megan’s album and squeeze more money and more free work out of her for as long as possible. We will ask the court to protect Megan from this type of abuse.”

However, if a judge rules that “Something for Thee Hotties,” does not count toward her contract, she will owe the company two more albums before the end of her contract.

Categories: Celebrity News
TRENDING ON MADAMENOIRE
Comment Disclaimer: Comments that contain profane or derogatory language, video links or exceed 200 words will require approval by a moderator before appearing in the comment section. XOXO-MN