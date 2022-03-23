MadameNoire Featured Video

Megan Thee Stallion hasn’t taken her foot off the gas in her legal battles with her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment. In case you missed it, a few days ago Megan took to Twitter to express her displeasure with the label and their efforts to counter-sue the artist.

1501 Certified Entertainment is suing the rapper and claiming her last album, “Something for Thee Hotties,” was not an album and that she needs to record more songs to essentially earn more money for the label. Megan was enraged and Tweeted:

First the man over my label said I don’t make him any money … now he counter suing trying to keep me on his label because he wants to make more money lol if I ain’t making you no money why not just drop me? — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) March 21, 2022

According to TMZ, Megan had originally sued 1501 Certified Entertainment back in February, to declare that her summer record fully satisfied her contract. She then went on to say that the label has not paid her a dime since 2019. Questioning the purpose of the countersuit in the first place, especially if the label’s team signed off on the album to be released.

Also, how can I owe you any of MY money out side of music when your team can’t even provide ACTUAL statements of what i owe… you also haven’t PAID ME since 2019. Your team signed off on SOMETHING FOR THE HOTTIES to count as an ALBUM now it’s not? Jokes — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) March 22, 2022

However, according to a statement posted by Pitchfork, the hottie’s contract stated that she needed “at least 12 new master recordings of her studio performances of previously-unreleased musical compositions” and in addition to the label’s permission prior to the drop of the album. The contract required that the duration of the album be at least 45 minutes, which she exceeded by two seconds.

1501, contended that because the track list includes multiple interludes, YouTube freestyles, and “archival material,” the total runtime of new recordings is only 29 minutes. Therefore, accusing Megan of breaching their contract.

According to Pitchfork, both sides did reach a deal, but Megan’s team failed to file the necessary documentation and then later “denied the existence and enforceability of that Settlement Agreement while accepting benefits under it.” 1501 then filed a petition to enforce the provisions of the agreement and dismiss the litigation. Shortly, Megan’s team dismissed the suit and promptly filed a new one.

With Megan Thee Stallions’ on-going legal matter with Tory Lanez she briefly responded to a tweet suggesting the artist show evidence of her injury regarding the altercation in December.

Bitches like this have ACTUAL CUM FOR BRAINS. Dick eating ass bitches. My hospital records are public record the DA has made a statement… yall choosing to be dumb at this point. You better hope a man never assaults you and nobody especially women believe you! https://t.co/dtJwvGd1kL — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) March 21, 2022

The Houston Hottie then tweeted how she was tired of constantly being pinned as the “bad guy”,

I choose not to say nothing back abt court and address shit online but im getting tired of being painted the BAD GUY 2/47 the last girl on 1501 mad at this man too ! — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) March 21, 2022

Lastly, she tweeted:

Bye im not speaking to nobody else on here ..see y’all in court — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) March 22, 2022

Megan’s attorney Brad Hancock commented, “This is yet another absurd attempt by 1501 to disregard Megan’s album and squeeze more money and more free work out of her for as long as possible. We will ask the court to protect Megan from this type of abuse.”

However, if a judge rules that “Something for Thee Hotties,” does not count toward her contract, she will owe the company two more albums before the end of her contract.