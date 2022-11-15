MadameNoire Featured Video

Megan Thee Stallion has filed a restraining order against her record label, 1501 Entertainment and her distributor 300 Entertainment.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the Houston femcee claimed that 1501 made, “threatening and retaliatory” moves to block her from using her own music during the American Music Awards. This year, the 27-year-old Grammy winner is up for a nomination in the Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist category. Megan is up against Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Glorilla and Latto for the award.

While the restraining order doesn’t specify what her label and distributor did to try and sabotage her AMA nomination, a Texas judge granted the Hip-Hop star’s request. Now, 1501 and 300 Entertainment are blocked from interfering with the rapper and her music during the award show, which is scheduled for Nov. 20.

Megan Thee Stallion wants out of her contract with 1501 Entertainment

This isn’t the first time Megan has been at odds with her label.

Back in February, the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper filed a lawsuit against 1501, demanding to be let go from the imprint, noting how she had successfully fulfilled her contract following the release of 2021’s Something for Thee Hotties.

A month later, the label countersued arguing that the album did not contain original material from the Hip-Hop star. In their suit, 1501 said that the project was nothing more than a compilation of Megan Thee Stallion’s “old and previously released” tracks. In order to fulfill her contract, 1501 claimed that Meg was required to deliver at least 12 “new master recordings of studio performances.” The tracks also had to be approved by the label, which they claimed Meg did not do when she released Something for Thee Hotties last year.

Since their turbulent legal battle made headlines, Megan has claimed that she hasn’t been paid by the label since 2019. She also accused 1501 of unlawfully keeping her on the imprint to make more money.

