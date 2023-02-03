MadameNoire Featured Video

Eve and her husband, Maximillion Cooper, recently celebrated their baby boy’s first birthday!

Both parents shared snapshots of their son Wilde Wolf on their respective Instagram accounts in honor of the little one’s milestone birthday Feb. 1.

The special day’s festivities included a light blue birthday cake decorated with gold flakes, a silver #1 candle and a bunny dressed in a matching blue jacket.

“Wilde’s #1st birthday,” Eve wrote on Instagram before adding “#tears #joy #happiness ❤️🎂.”

The child’s father added, “Happy 1st Birthday Wilde! We all love you so much 🎂 #1.”

The tiny tot received happy birthday messages from celebs and many of Eve’s followers.

“Omg! I can’t believe it’s been a year already! ❤️ Happy birthday Wilde! ❤️,” wrote Queens costar Naturi Naughton.

“Oh gosh how sweet!! Happy B day !!” added Gwen Stefani.

Eve Opens Up About Her Struggles With Fibroids And Infertility

Eve and Cooper tied the knot in 2014 after four years of dating. The “Who’s That Girl” performer remained open about her struggles with fibroids and infertility before she and Cooper welcomed their son. In 2019, the rapper highlighted the shame she felt about her difficulties conceiving.

“You just think things happen naturally and I felt like I was damaged,” Eve said as a cohost of The Talk. “I felt like I was broken. I felt like, oh well maybe I’m not good enough. Like literally, it’s a very sad, hurtful thing.”

Fans were elated when the Queens star shared her pregnancy with the world in October 2021. Since then, the rapper has kept her followers up-to-date with her motherhood duties and mommy-son outings.

