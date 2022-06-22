MadameNoire Featured Video

Eve is gearing up for the premiere of her A&E documentary with some mommy-baby time.

The “Tamborine” rapper posted a cute and sunshine-filled photo of herself and her 4-month-old son last week with the caption, “ready for the sun #sun #Wildethang☀️😎🐯🐆💙.”

The mother and son duo matched each other in the photo as they wore white sunglasses and animal prints.

Eve’s post came ahead of several others she’s recently shared ahead of an episode of A&E‘s docuseries Origins of Hip-Hop that she is featured in

In anticipation of the episode’s debut, Eve said in a post, “Watch me tell my story like never before THIS TUESDAY at 10/9c, only on @AETV. 🎤”

The show’s website states, “Origins of Hip-Hop explores many of hip-hop’s most celebrated and groundbreaking stars as they share the experiences that molded them into the legendary artists they became.”

The performers “reflect on their personal journeys and the evolutions of their artistic points of view through their own eyes.”

Other hip-hop titians highlighted in the docuseries include Busta Rhymes, Fat Joe, Grandmaster Flash, Ice-T, Ja Rule, Lil Jon and Uncle Luke.

Eve’s episode of Origins of Hip-Hop debuted on June 21. Trailers for the episode highlight that viewers will get insight into how the rapper became the First Lady of Ruff Riders.

“Jimmy lovine called me. [He said] ‘This group called Ruff Ryders — I think it’d be a good fit. You need to go to Yonkers and go meet them,'” Eve recalled, later adding, “I had to basically rap for my life.”

Peep the teasers below.

