Eve just announced the birth of her baby boy, whom she shares with her husband, Maximillion Cooper.

“Our beautiful boy was born Feb. 1, 2022 💙 ,” Eve penned in a post earlier today. Sharing the child’s full name, she added, “Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper 💙 .”

“Words can’t describe this feeling ✨✨✨,” the new mom expressed, while in a similar post, the child’s father wrote: “Let the wild rumpus begin!”

Eve and Maximillion, a British entrepreneur, wed in 2014 after four years of dating. Wilde is the 43-year-old Queens star’s first child. Eve also helps co-parent her “bonus children” — Maximillion’s four teenagers from a previous marriage.

In the comments of Eve’s birth announcement, celebrities including Brandy, Marlo Hampton, June Ambrose, Tami Roman, Neicy Nash, Vanessa Williams and more all congratulated the new mother on her baby’s arrival.

“Congratulations @therealeve and welcome to the world precious Wilde, play dates please ❤️❤️❤️,” Naomi Campbell, who welcomed a child last May, wrote underneath Eve’s post.

NeNe Leakes added, “Welcome to mommyhood. Congrats girlie ❤️ .”

Eve announced her pregnancy last October. Her good news followed years of the star being open about her struggles with infertility.

During a guest appearance on The Talk back in November 2020, Eve shared with the daytime talk show’s hosts that she’d had a myomectomy earlier that year to help get rid of fibroids, a procedure she notes improved her fertility.

We are so happy for Eve and wish her the best as she embarks on this new chapter of her motherhood journey.

