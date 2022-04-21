MadameNoire Featured Video

Eve’s new mommy vibes are nothing but relatable.

The Queens actress shared a photo of herself cradling her 11-week-old son, Wilde Wolf, to her chest on her Instagram Stories earlier this week with the caption, “Never been this tired. Never been this happy.”

Baby Wilde rests peacefully in the comfort of his mom’s embrace while rocking an adorable onesie with what seems to be a print of colorful felines in the cute snapshot.

Eve’s post was followed up with a short clip of Wilde being pushed in his stroller in an open field full of fancy parked cars.

The new mother detailed that the outing was the “baby’s first car show.”

Wilde is Eve’s first child. The rapper shares him with her husband, Maximillion Cooper.

The couple tied the knot in 2014 after four years of dating.

As a stepmom, she helps co-parent Cooper’s four teenagers from a previous marriage.

The “Tambourine” performer shared her pregnancy with the world last October, after being open for years about her struggle with conceiving.

After the child’s arrival on Feb. 1, Eve said, “Words can’t describe this feeling ✨✨✨” in the caption of the first photo she shared of the newborn on her Instagram on Feb. 10.

She also shared a snapshot of her holding Wilde in her arms and kissing the child on his forehead while in a garden.

Since the talented multi-hyphenate and her family live in the U.K. — where Mother’s Day is celebrated in March instead of in May like in the U.S. — Eve shared the sweet photo with the caption: “Mother. Nature. 💙 My 1st Mother’s Day (U.K.).”

Motherhood comes with many sleepless nights, but we’re happy to see Eve enjoying all the love and joy in her new chapter as well.