Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay Smith’s marriage has officially come to an end. The “So Sick” singer and Smith have finalized their divorce, according to TMZ.

Details on the split outline that Ne-Yo will keep three of the couple’s four Georgia-based homes and their 2022 Bentley Bentayga. The singer is required to pay Smith $1.6 million, according to legal documents obtained by the outlet.

An additional $150,000 from the Grammy winner goes to Smith so she can purchase a new car. Smith was also awarded $20,000 for her moving expenses and will receive $5,000 a month in alimony until 2026.

The exes share three children, and Ne-Yo will pay $12,000 monthly in child support. The singer is also responsible for financially covering the children’s school expenses.

Ne-Yo and Smith agreed to share joint custody.

Neither party is allowed to bring a romantic partner around their children unless their ex approves the meeting. Otherwise, Ne-Yo and Smith will have to be engaged or married for their new romantic partners to be around their kids.

Ne-Yo & Crystal Renay Renewed Their Vows 3 Months Before Filing For Divorce

After ups and downs in their relationship, in November 2021 Ne-Yo credited the pandemic as what “saved” his marriage to Smith. The couple had a star-studded vow renewal ceremony and celebration the following April.

In July 2022, fans were shocked when Smith publicly accused Ne-Yo of cheating on her with “numerous” women throughout their eight-year marriage.

“To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is a understatement,” Smith wrote. “To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t. I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect I gained three beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache.”

News of Smith’s divorce filing broke shortly thereafter.

