According to Ne-Yo, things in his marriage to Crystal Renay Smith are still on the right track.

The singer-songwriter shared that thanks to the pandemic, he and Smith were able to reprioritize their union and spend quality time together whilst also “re-connecting” with their children in a recent interview with Good Morning Britain.

“The pandemic saved my marriage,” Ne-Yo said on the morning show. “We were talking full-on divorce. It forced us to sit down and talk about our problems and re-connect with our kids. There’s only so much FaceTime you can do.”

“In the pandemic, we lost a lot of people, but in my case it helped a lot of instances in my life. We had brutally honest conversations,” he added regarding his dynamic with Smith over that time.

Ne-Yo’s latest update on the couple’s marriage follows up on previous ones he’s shared after filing for divorce from Smith in Feb. 2020. As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, the music industry vet ended up withdrawing his divorce request in April 2020, and later proposed for the second time to Smith at a New Year’s Eve event at the top of this year.

“I love you,” Ne-Yo told Smith in a short speech at the event before dropping to one knee. “We have decided that this is our forever. With that being said I need you to know that there is no where on the face of the planet that I would rather be. There is no one on the face of the planet that I would rather be with.”

Ne-Yo and Smith first tied the knot in 2016. They share three children: Shaffer Jr., 5, Roman, 3, and four-month-old daughter Isabella. Their family also includes Ne-Yo’s daughter Madilyn Grace Smith and son Mason Evan Smith, both 10, whom the singer and Smith co-parent with Ne-Yo’s ex Monyetta Shaw.

The 42-year-old star went on Good Morning Britain primarily to discuss his new single “What If.” Since the track unpacks the “what could have been” thoughts one might have while reminiscing about their past romances, Ne-Yo candidly explained that Smith wasn’t the biggest fan of the song at first.

“[It’s] a very dangerous song for a married man,” Ne-Yo shared. “My wife was like, ‘Is there something you want to tell me?'”

Although he tried to reassure Smith that the song wasn’t necessarily about his own romantic regrets, Ne-Yo said his wifey had him sleep “on the couch” the night they discussed the song’s inspiration.

“‘Babe this is not about me, I write about other people’s situations too,'” Ne-Yo recalled telling Smith.

No marriage is perfect all the time. We’re happy to hear these two are still going strong.