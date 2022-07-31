MadameNoire Featured Video

Marital trouble may be on the horizon for Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Renay.

On July 30, the internet went haywire when Renay, 36, took to Instagram accusing the 42-year-old R&B singer of infidelity.

In a lengthy statement, the mother of three claimed Ne-Yo cheated with “numerous” women “unprotected” throughout their eight-year-long marriage.

“To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is a understatement,” she wrote. “To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist,” she continued. “I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t. I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect I gained 3 beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache.”

Renay went on to ask fans if they could stop sending her “videos and information” of her superstar husband cheating.

“What he does is no longer my concern. I am not a victim,” she wrote before adding:

“I’m choosing to stand tall with my head held high. If someone can’t love you the way you deserve then it’s up to you to love yourself. With no hate in my heart I wish him nothing but the best.”

Fans of the former reality TV star flocked to the comment section with words of support and encouragement following the eyebrow-raising post.

“This takes so much courage sending love and peace your way sis,” wrote one fan. While another user chimed in:

“This is so sad… I’m so sorry. May god help you along this way of healing.”

Some internet users wondered if things were completely sour between the two, given that Ne-Yo liked the emotional statement on Instagram.

“Oh nah, he liked it. Me personally I wouldn’t take that type of disrespect,” wrote one person who commented underneath The Shade Room’s screenshot of the exchange.

Ne-Yo and Renay jumped the broom in February 2016, but four years later, the “So Sick” hitmaker filed for divorce. In June 2020, he withdrew the paperwork, noting how he and Renay reconciled over the quarantine period.

Back in April, the couple remarried in a romantic wedding on the rooftop of the new Resorts World complex in Las Vegas. In a recap video of their wedding, Ne-Yo said he was “honored and beyond happy” to be in a good place with his wife.

“This weekend means the world to me,” Renay added at the time.

The couple share three children together: sons Shaffer Jr., 6, and Roman, 3, and daughter Isabella, whom they welcomed in June 2021. Ne-Yo has two kids from his previous relationship with Monyetta Shaw: daughter Madilyn, 11, and son Mason, 10.

