MadameNoire Featured Video

Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Smith tied the knot for the second time over the weekend.

The two renewed their vows on April 23, during a ceremony at Resorts World in Las Vegas before they shut it down with family and friends at their lavish reception — which was filled to the brim with roses and matching, deep red lighting.

The reception venue took three days to set up and the couple’s almost 8-foot tall wedding cake featured a variety of four different flavors, according to TMZ.

Guests in attendance included NeNe Leakes, Melody Holt and Tammy Rivera.

Crystal stood out amid the sea of red in a stunning white gown designed by Ese Azenabor before she switching into a more form-fitting silhouette at some point of the reception.

Bride fashion stylist Selina Howard also played a crucial role in helping the wedded woman’s looks come together — and as you can see below, the results were detailed and fantastic.

In one video clip taken at the reception, Ne-Yo and Crystal held each other in a sweet embrace as they danced to a version of Ed Sheeran’s Thinking Out Loud.

The couple’s two sons Shaffer Chimere Jr. and Roman Alexander-Raj were a part of the wedding ceremony by walking down the aisle. Ne-Yo’s two children with his ex Monyetta Shaw, daughter Madilyn and son Mason, did the same.

Ne-Yo and Crystal welcomed their fifth and most recent addition to their blended brood in June 2021.

The two originally got married in 2016. After going through a rough patch that led to the “Sexy Love” singer filing for divorce in early 2020, they were happily able to reconcile their union.

Ne-Yo later cited the pandemic as what saved his marriage.

On New Year’s Eve, the Grammy-winning singer closed out 2020 by proposing to his wife for the second time.

Congrats to Ne-Yo and Crystal — love prevails.

RELATED CONTENT: “Princess Love Is Open To Reconciliation With Ray J Amid Divorce”