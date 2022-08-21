MadameNoire Featured Video

Earlier this month, Crystal Renay filed divorce documents looking to end her eight-year-long marriage with Ne-Yo after she publicly accused the singer of cheating. Now, some more steamy allegations have surfaced amid their heated split.

According to Its On-Site, over the weekend, a woman identified as @puredominican on Instagram came forth alleging that she was in a four-way relationship with Ne-Yo and three of the singer’s alleged mistresses. In one photo posted to her Instagram Story, the voluptuous model and hairstylist confessed her undying love for the hitmaker, telling her followers how the singer takes “good care” of her and her “babies.”

“I sometimes can’t believe you u got me living my dream life,” she wrote over a photo of herself standing next to a heart-eye emoji. “I would never thought I would be in the arms of the man I was in love with since I was a lil girl. I used to dream [of] kissing those beautiful big lips,” she added.

On Instagram, it appears as though Ne-Yo follows @puredominican, according to screenshots taken by Its On-Site. The media outlet also shared photos of the curvy muse standing next to one of Ne-Yo’s alleged mistresses, and according to the site, a source claimed that all of the singer’s side joints appear to “get along” and refer to themselves as “sister wives.” The media outlet also claimed that they had received “explicit” screenshots allegedly substantiating @puredominican’s claims.

Now, again this is all pure hearsay. Neither Renay nor Ne-Yo have publically addressed the rumor, but a few people online couldn’t help but react to the news.

“So disrespectful to his wife,” one person wrote underneath the post. While another Instagram user chimed in “This is so sad for all parties involved.”

Now, if you remember, in the divorce docs, Renay did accuse the Grammy award winner of committing “the act of adultery.” She also alleged that the star “fathered a child” with another woman during their marriage. Additionally, Renay claimed that her marriage with Ne-Yo was “irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation” due to his alleged infidelity. She also requested for court officials to grant her primary physical custody of their three children in addition to child support and alimony.

Hopefully, this rumor isn’t connected to the couple’s tumultuous split.

RELATED CONTENT: Crystal Smith Responds After People Brought Up Monyetta Burning Her Tubes For Ne-Yo On Her Pregnancy Announcement